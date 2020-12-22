Retired state police horse rescued after getting stuck in an icy pond

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Rasa’s veterinary bills as she recovers.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 22, 2020 | 2:16 PM

When a retired state police horse got stuck in an icy pond in Winchendon, firefighters and others were able to free her.

Authorities were called to the pond off of Mill Circle around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a post shared by the town’s fire department on Facebook. Firefighters, as well as EMS, and a dive team were brought in along with a large animal rescue team from Royalston.

Photos show the dark-colored horse, named Rasa, with multiple ropes attached to her harness to help hoist her out of the frigid water. It took about an hour to pull her out, the post said.

Advertisement

Posted by Winchendon Fire Department – Massachusetts on Monday, December 21, 2020

Posted by Winchendon Fire Department – Massachusetts on Monday, December 21, 2020

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Rasa’s veterinary bills. The campaign notes that following her retirement from police duties, Rasa has worked as a therapy horse at Mill City Equestrian Center. As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign has raised $1,150 of a $1,700 goal.

“This girl helps children and adults with physical or cognitive disabilities and is also involved in our veterans program,” the campaign said. “She has touched the lives of so many; please consider giving back to her.”

The center, a nonprofit organization located in Winchendon, shared photos of Rasa safely within their barn.

“Rasa is not concerned about yesterday’s ice capades. She’s wondering, more importantly, where her breakfast is! More to come. We wanted to put everyone’s mind at ease!” a post said.

Rasa is not concerned about yesterday's ice capades.. She's wondering, more importantly, where her breakfast is! More to come. We wanted to put everyone's mind at ease!

Posted by Mill Circle Equestrian Center Inc. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
FILE— In this Aug. 1, 2016, photo, Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo speaks at a bill signing ceremony at the Statehouse, in Boston. The Massachusetts House could be seeing change at the top as speculation grows that DeLeo is weighing whether to resign and take a post at his alma mater Northeastern University. The speaker, through an aide, said he's had no talks with the school. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Robert DeLeo
What to know about the race to be the next Massachusetts House speaker December 22, 2020 | 1:55 PM
Boston, MA: 12-21-20: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is pictured with his mask (which promotes #MaskUpMA) during a press conference held in Gardner Auditorium concerning the upcoming Christmas holiday as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the event he also announced the issuance of nearly $49 million in state grants to small businesses through the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
CHARLIE BAKER
Charlie Baker announces new business restrictions and gathering limits due to COVID-19 December 22, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Roger Viveiros
BANK ROBBERY
Man arrested for bank robberies in Taunton and Raynham after resident recognizes him December 22, 2020 | 10:53 AM
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Miguel Cardona, above, the education commissioner for Connecticut and a former public school teacher, to serve as education secretary.
Miguel Cardona
Biden picks Connecticut schools chief as education secretary December 22, 2020 | 10:39 AM
DEATH TOLL
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted December 22, 2020 | 10:06 AM
Terminal B at La Guardia Airport in New York.
UNSCHEDULED STOP
2 passengers and a dog slide out of moving plane at LaGuardia December 22, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet
SKYLAR MACK
'She cries, she wants to come home' December 22, 2020 | 9:20 AM
POST-VACCINE
Here's what you can do post-vaccine, and when December 22, 2020 | 8:49 AM
Pandemic life
What are some habits or aspects of pandemic life you want to keep? Let us know. December 22, 2020 | 6:11 AM
Nancy Pelosi
STIMULUS
Congress approves $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, sending to Trump December 21, 2020 | 11:54 PM
Martin Shkreli
Christie Smythe
Ex-reporter who covered Martin Shkreli reveals relationship with him December 21, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Politics
Trump, House lawmakers plot futile effort to block Biden win December 21, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks during a press conference at the Capitol in Washington, on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)
STIMULUS
Congress rushes to pass huge Coronavirus relief bill December 21, 2020 | 9:25 PM
BOSTON , MA - 11/27/2020 A sign encouraging people to stop the spread of coronavirus sits at a nearly empty security checkpoint at Logan International Airport in Boston. There were 147,935 travelers combined at six major airports from Nov. 20-25 down more than 70 percent compared to the same week last year, according to Transportation Security Administration officials. Nearly 500,000 people headed to the airports during Thanksgiving week in 2019.
holiday surge
As Christmas nears, virus experts look for lessons from Thanksgiving December 21, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Sidney Powell, lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. President Donald Trumps campaign revised a pivotal Pennsylvania lawsuit seeking to block certification of the states election results, adding a proposal that the Republican-controlled state legislature choose the winner instead of voters.
'NO EVIDENCE'
Fox, Newsmax shoot down their own aired claims about election fraud December 21, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Dylan Donahue of Norwell was arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into a home in Cohasset.
Cohasset break-in
Man arrested for Cohasset break-in after doorbell cam filmed him twice December 21, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Providence, RI-12/08/20 Under the supervision of the RI National Guard, 1100-1400 PCR COVID tests have been performed daily at the Rhode Island Convention Center as cars wait in line for the nasal swab test..Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3,760 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths December 21, 2020 | 5:01 PM
FILE - In this June 17, 2014, file photo, Circus acrobat Julissa Segrera, second from right, of the United States, and Dayana Costa, right, of Brazil, are tearful as Costa reads a statement at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston. They were among the eight acrobats injured when the apparatus from which they were suspended fell, sending them plummeting to the ground during a May 4 performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Providence, R.I. Their lawyer confirmed Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, they had reached a $52.5 million settlement with the ownership and management of the arena where the circus was held for injuries they sustained. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Circus accident
Acrobats hurt in R.I. circus accident reach $52.5 million settlement December 21, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Transportation and Climate Initiative
Mass. joins Rhode Island, Connecticut, D.C. in pact to help reduce transportation pollution December 21, 2020 | 3:41 PM
6 Hamilton Place
EVACUATION
Carbon monoxide leak sparks evacuation of 27 units in downtown Boston December 21, 2020 | 3:00 PM
Boston, MA: 12-21-20: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is pictured putting his mask back on at the conclusion of a press conference held in Gardner Auditorium concerning the upcoming Christmas holiday as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the event he also announced the issuance of nearly $49 million in state grants to small businesses through the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Coronavirus
Charlie Baker 'reviewing additional steps' to address holiday coronavirus surge December 21, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Katherine Frey
COVID DEATHS
Why Americans are numb to the staggering coronavirus death toll December 21, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Live updates
The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been bumpy at some Boston hospitals December 21, 2020 | 1:30 PM
President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., in September.
William Barr
Barr undercuts Trump on seizing voting machines, special counsels for election, Hunter Biden December 21, 2020 | 12:44 PM
It was not clear how much wine was seized, or whether the sewage plant worker, Allen Maurice Stiefel, had intended to sell it.
National
Worker ran illegal winery in Alabama sewage plant, sheriff says December 21, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley
VACCINE
Ayanna Pressley: Officials must 'earn the trust of communities of color' for COVID-19 vaccine December 21, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Politics
Congress' rescue aid: A dose of support, but is it enough? December 21, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Martha’s Vineyard
22-year-old woman dies in Martha’s Vineyard crash December 21, 2020 | 11:59 AM
The St. John's rectory in Townsend caught fire early Monday morning.
RECTORY FIRE
Priest injured in early morning fire at church rectory December 21, 2020 | 11:55 AM
A passer-by walks a nearly empty sidewalk near the Old State House, center, in downtown Boston, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Many people are working from home in the state, while many businesses have closed indefinitely out of concern about the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston's Future
What does the city's post-pandemic future look like? Send us your predictions December 21, 2020 | 11:33 AM