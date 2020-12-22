Retired state police horse rescued after getting stuck in an icy pond

When a retired state police horse got stuck in an icy pond in Winchendon, firefighters and others were able to free her.

Authorities were called to the pond off of Mill Circle around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a post shared by the town’s fire department on Facebook. Firefighters, as well as EMS, and a dive team were brought in along with a large animal rescue team from Royalston.

Photos show the dark-colored horse, named Rasa, with multiple ropes attached to her harness to help hoist her out of the frigid water. It took about an hour to pull her out, the post said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Rasa’s veterinary bills. The campaign notes that following her retirement from police duties, Rasa has worked as a therapy horse at Mill City Equestrian Center. As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign has raised $1,150 of a $1,700 goal.

“This girl helps children and adults with physical or cognitive disabilities and is also involved in our veterans program,” the campaign said. “She has touched the lives of so many; please consider giving back to her.”

The center, a nonprofit organization located in Winchendon, shared photos of Rasa safely within their barn.

“Rasa is not concerned about yesterday’s ice capades. She’s wondering, more importantly, where her breakfast is! More to come. We wanted to put everyone’s mind at ease!” a post said.

