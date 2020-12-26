Local YouTuber destroys 2020 to pieces – with dominoes

Lily Hevesh, known to her followers as Hevesh5, used her skills with dominoes to give 2020 its just deserts.

Youtuber Lily Hevesh destroyed her 2020 themed dominoes creation with a baseball bat.
Youtuber Lily Hevesh destroyed her 2020 themed dominoes creation with a baseball bat. –(Screenshot of Lily Hevesh's video, Hevesh5)
AP
December 26, 2020 | 2:24 PM

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston area online personality has taken to YouTube to accomplish something many have yearned to do for months – knock the year 2020 to pieces.

Lily Hevesh, known to her followers as Hevesh5, used her skills with dominoes to give 2020 its just deserts. Hevesh built a display of the numbers “2020” using dominoes and smashed it with a baseball bat in a clip made public on Saturday.

The clip had been viewed thousands of times by late morning on Saturday. Hevesh, who is originally from New Hampshire, wanted to make a project that marked a transition into a fresh start as well as presented something her followers would find emotionally satisfying, The Boston Globe reported.

Hevesh said it took her three days to make the display and film herself knocking it down.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts

