Massachusetts House Speaker DeLeo announces resignation

A Democratic caucus to elect a new speaker has been scheduled for Wednesday.

obert DeLeo, the speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, announced his resignation on Monday, Dec. 28, in a letter read to members in the chamber.
Robert DeLeo, the speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, announced his resignation on Monday, Dec. 28, in a letter read to members in the chamber. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
AP
December 28, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Robert DeLeo, the speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, announced his resignation on Monday in a letter read to members in the chamber.

The Winthrop Democrat’s resignation is effective at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“It has been an honor and a privilege serving as a member of this institution for almost 30 years,” DeLeo, the longest-serving speaker in state history said in his letter. “The faith and trust my colleagues placed in me by electing me as their speaker for a record six consecutive terms fills me with a profound sense of gratitude and appreciation. My pride with what we have collectively accomplished over the last 12 years will never be diminished.”

Advertisement

DeLeo is expected to accept a job at Northeastern University, his alma mater.

Northeastern on Monday did not disclose what DeLeo would do at the university, but in a statement said, “Pending ongoing conversations, we are looking forward to welcoming Speaker DeLeo back to his alma mater.”

First elected in 1991, DeLeo has been speaker for 12 years, taking over after the January 2009 resignation of former Democratic Speaker Salvatore DiMasi, who was later convicted of federal corruption charges including conspiracy, extortion and theft of honest services by fraud. He ended up serving five years of an eight-year prison sentence.

The two Democratic speakers preceding DiMasi — Thomas Finneran and Charles Flaherty — also left under a cloud, both pleading guilty to federal charges, although neither served prison time.

Ron Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, the current majority leader, is considered a likely successor to DeLeo. Mariano declared his candidacy earlier this month when DeLeo’s possible resignation came to light in an ethics disclosure.

“I believe I have earned the trust and confidence of my colleagues and that I have gained their support to lead the House forward,” he said in a statement.

The speaker wields enormous power. The speaker can reward supporters with plum committee assignments and extra stipends while also punishing critics and blocking bills he opposes while pushing others that he favors.

Advertisement

A Democratic caucus to elect a new speaker has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Morning light hits the dome of the Massachusetts State House on March 13, 2019.
ABORTION
Mass. Senate overrides Baker veto to sign abortion access rights into law December 29, 2020 | 4:07 PM
Plymouth
K-9 SHOOTING
Plymouth officer fatally shoots police dog after it attacks him December 29, 2020 | 3:19 PM
The U.S. Capitol in Washington.
RELIEF CHECKS
Senate GOP blocks swift vote on Trump's $2K checks December 29, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Dr. Ashish Jha is one of the most quoted experts in his field.
Covid-19 Vaccine
'I'm incredibly frustrated': Here's what Ashish Jha said is the 'worst part' of the vaccine rollout December 29, 2020 | 1:12 PM
COVID-19 VARIANT
Boston Medical Center expert: New COVID-19 strain could be in the U.S., but undetected due to testing hurdles December 29, 2020 | 12:54 PM
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at President Abraham Lincoln's feet rests on a pedestal in Boston. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the statue that drew objections amid a national reckoning with racial injustice was removed from its perch. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Abraham Lincoln
Boston removes statue of Abraham Lincoln and kneeling slave December 29, 2020 | 12:33 PM
33 Overlook Ave.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Police shoot, kill man in Brockton while responding to report of domestic violence December 29, 2020 | 11:33 AM
Passengers and crew leave the international arrivals terminal at Logan Airport last week.
POST-CHRISTMAS SURGE
Vaccinations lag as hospitalizations hover near record high December 29, 2020 | 9:22 AM
CORONAVIRUS
Fact check: Will COVID-19 vaccines work on the new coronavirus variant? December 29, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Charlestown-01/08/2020 The cables of the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge catch part of the setting sunlight over Boston late Wednesday afternoon. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
BOSTON'S FUTURE
We asked readers for their predictions about Boston's future. Here's what they said. December 29, 2020 | 7:58 AM
Massachusetts senator Ed Markey and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.
POLITICS
Sens. Markey, Sanders to stall defense bill vote in effort for $2,000 relief checks December 28, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York City in 2005.
Ghislaine Maxwell
Judge rejects Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell's bail bid December 28, 2020 | 8:50 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One.
POLITICS
House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill December 28, 2020 | 8:19 PM
This undated image posted on social media by the FBI shows Anthony Quinn Warner. Warner, the man accused of exploding a bomb in Nashville, Tenn., on Christmas Day, told a neighbor days earlier that “Nashville and the world is never going to forget me.”
Anthony Quinn Warner
Suspected Nashville bomber to neighbor: The world is 'never going to forget me' December 28, 2020 | 7:18 PM
President Trump's motorcade departs Trump International Golf Club, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Politics
House approves Trump's $2,000 checks, sending to GOP-led Senate December 28, 2020 | 6:05 PM
CONCORD, NH - 11/07/2019 Tom Mountain (cq), center, Republican State Committeeman, holds a Trump 2020 sign while he waits with other supporters for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence. Earlier in the morning, Vice President Pence signed the necessary paperwork on behalf of President Donald Trump for the 2020 New Hampshire Presidential Primary. Erin Clark for the Boston Globe
CORONAVIRUS
MassGOP official thinks he got COVID-19 at White House Hannukah party December 28, 2020 | 5:48 PM
Daily #s
Mass. reports 4,060 new COVID-19 cases, 48 new deaths December 28, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are displayed at Titus Regional Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, Texas on Dec. 21, 2020. About one in six people who received the Moderna vaccine in late-stage trials had a reaction that kept them from going about their daily routine. (Cooper Neill/The New York Times)
Coronavirus
What the vaccine side effects feel like, according to those who've gotten it December 28, 2020 | 4:36 PM
Those wanted in connection with stabbing near F Street and West Broadway.
Crime
GoFundMe set up for man who suffered severe injuries in South Boston stabbing December 28, 2020 | 3:29 PM
A passer-by walks toward an entrance to a Home Depot store in Boston. Home Depot
FAULTY FAN
More than 190,000 ceiling fans recalled after blades fly off December 28, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Registered nurse Thiara Grandison vaccinates registered dietitian Jesse Busa at the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center.
SIDE EFFECTS
Vaccine subjects have shown a wide range of reactions, but no regrets December 28, 2020 | 2:56 PM
11/09/2020 ANDOVER, MA Pfizer Inc. (cq) campus at 1 Burtt Road in Arlington.**FOR FUTURE PROJECTS** (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Mass. Vaccinations
Massachusetts wanted to get vaccines directly from Pfizer and Moderna December 28, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Tyson's Fresh Meat workers file in for a tour of safety measures put into place after the plant in Waterloo, Iowa, had to shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
COVID CONTEST
Fired Tyson boss says COVID office pool was a 'morale boost' December 28, 2020 | 1:47 PM
Live updates
Here’s how much Mass. is set to receive from the stimulus bill for testing and vaccinations December 28, 2020 | 1:25 PM
The Capitol at dawn in Washington on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. President Donald Trump on Sunday abruptly signed a measure providing $900 billion in pandemic aid and funding the government through September.
Stimulus
The stimulus package: What’s in it for you December 28, 2020 | 11:26 AM
Passengers wait to check in on a SATA Azores Airlines flight at the international terminal at Logan Airport last week.
COVID-19 IN THE AIR
People with coronavirus are still getting on planes. No one knows how many. December 28, 2020 | 10:16 AM
From Harrold's video
NEW YORK
Video shows Black 14-year-old guest falsely accused of theft in a SoHo hotel December 28, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston in August of 2019.
Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin released after prison term in college scam December 28, 2020 | 9:36 AM
208 Sumner Street
East Boston
Suspect arrested after fatal Christmas Eve stabbing December 28, 2020 | 8:24 AM
Reliable Sources
Tapper vs. McEnany
Watch: CNN's Jake Tapper says Kayleigh McEnany 'lies the way that most people breathe' December 28, 2020 | 7:52 AM