Beyond COVID-19: Politics, legal news grabbed 2020 headlines in Mass.

From the college admissions scandal to the overturning of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence, here are some non-pandemic stories that made news this year.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, leave federal court in Boston, Aug. 27, 2019.
Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, leave federal court in Boston, Aug. 27, 2019. –Katherine Taylor / The New York Times
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
WILLIAM J. KOLE,
AP
December 31, 2020

Related Links

Massachusetts’ biggest story of 2020 involved something so tiny it required an electron microscope to view.

The coronavirus pandemic hit the Bay State hard, killing nearly 12,000 — the nation’s ninth-highest death toll — and ravaging communities of color and long-term care facilities. Nearly 80 veterans died of COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where investigators said “utterly baffling” decisions allowed the virus to spread unchecked.

But Massachusetts also played a pivotal role in the global race for a vaccine. Studies showed a vaccine developed by Cambridge-based Moderna Inc. offered strong protection against the virus, and the company began shipping it out after gaining emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Advertisement

Other top stories that grabbed headlines and attention in 2020:

College admissions scandal

Federal prosecutions of parents who paid bribes to get their children into competitive U.S. colleges and universities were a top story in 2019, and this past year, two of the most prominent defendants were brought to justice. “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, both were sentenced to prison time — appearing before a federal judge in Boston via video link because of the pandemic.

Kennedy out; Warren falls short

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C, on September 22, 2020. —Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s failed bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, after considerable momentum early in the campaign cycle, dominated politics in Massachusetts. So did U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, who gambled — and lost — big by betting he could win the Democratic primary. Sen. Edward Markey, a progressive, prevailed, and Kennedy became the first in his storied political dynasty to lose a race for Congress in Massachusetts.

Harvard cleared of bias

A federal appeals court ruled that Harvard doesn’t discriminate against Asian American applicants. The decision offered relief to other colleges that consider race in admissions, but also set the stage for a potential review by an increasingly conservative U.S. Supreme Court. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston rejected claims from an anti-affirmative action group that accused the Ivy League University of imposing a “racial penalty” on Asian Americans.

Tsarnaev’s death sentence tossed

A courtroom sketch shows Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev during his sentencing in Boston in 2015. —Jane Flavell Collins / Reuters
Advertisement

A federal appeals court threw out Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence, saying the judge who oversaw the case did not adequately screen jurors for potential biases. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a new penalty-phase trial on whether the 27-year-old Tsarnaev should be executed for the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. The Justice Department asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

High court history

Justice Kimberly Budd made history as she was sworn in as the chief justice of Massachusetts’ highest court. Budd, 54, is the first Black woman to serve as chief justice of the Supreme Judicial Court, which traces its history to the late 17th century. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker nominated her to succeed Chief Justice Ralph Gants, an acclaimed jurist who died in September.

Bye bye Brady

Tom Brady after he played his final game for the Patriots. —File Photo

Nobody knew it at the time, but on Jan. 4, Tom Brady played his last game as a Patriot at Gillette Stadium. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s storied run in New England ended with a thud and a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Two and a half months later, Brady embarked on what he called a “new football journey” and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was joined by former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.

Mayflower 400th

The state marked the 400th anniversary of the 1620 Pilgrim landing, but unconventionally, and not just because of coronavirus restrictions. Yearlong events emphasized the history and experience of the Indigenous people who, at their own peril, helped the white European settlers survive. Members of the Wampanoag tribe and the descendants of those who sailed from England on the Mayflower — mindful of 2020’s nationwide reckoning with entrenched racism — were determined to openly and truthfully revisit the Pilgrims’ complicated legacy.

Ex-Nissan CEO’s escape

Advertisement

A father and son from Massachusetts allegedly helped spirit former Nissan Motor Co. CEO Carlos Ghosn out of Japan while he was awaiting trial. The U.S. State Department agreed to turn over Michael Taylor, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, and his son, Peter Taylor. A federal judge intervened to block the men’s immediate removal while she reviewed an emergency petition filed by their lawyers. The Taylors are charged with helping Ghosn flee the country in 2019 with the former Nissan boss tucked away in a box on a private jet.

eBay harassment 

Five former employees of eBay Inc. pleaded guilty to charges stemming from their alleged involvement in a cyberstalking campaign. Federal prosecutors said the scheme included having live spiders and other disturbing deliveries sent to a Massachusetts couple who had published an online newsletter critical of the online auction site. Two other employees also were charged. Investigators said the victims were targeted after their newsletter published an article about a lawsuit filed by eBay that accused Amazon of poaching its sellers. San Jose, California-based eBay fired the employees.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Business Sports Crime Massachusetts Harvard Football Health Education Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Crime
State trooper shot and injured; suspect apprehended January 1, 2021 | 1:20 PM
The Boston skyline in 2016.
Local
Massachusetts minimum wage increases to $13.50 per hour January 1, 2021 | 1:15 PM
Danbury, Connecticut mayor Mark Boughton and comedian John Oliver at the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.
2020 in Review
From the 'Calamari comeback' to the topless voter: New England's weird 2020 December 31, 2020 | 5:45 PM
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Saturday Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia.
2020 in Review
These were the strangest moments of 2020, according to readers December 31, 2020 | 5:06 PM
At East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, registered nurse Karina Mendoza administers tests for COVID-19.
Daily #s
Mass. reports 6,887 new COVID-19 cases, 81 new deaths December 31, 2020 | 5:04 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference on Wednesday.
Police
Gov. Baker signed the police reform bill into law. Here's what to know. December 31, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Inbound traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike as seen from the Market Street overpass in Boston.
Local
Massachusetts outlines plan for zero emissions by 2050 December 31, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Ronald Mariano talking to reporters in 2017.
Politics
Ronald Mariano elected speaker of Massachusetts House December 31, 2020 | 3:45 PM
FILE -- Health care workers receive coronavirus vaccinations at the Ashford Hospital in San Juan, P.R., Dec. 15, 2020. Logistical problems across the country have put the vaccination campaign far behind schedule in its third week, raising fears about how quickly the country will be able to tame the pandemic. (Erika P. Rodriguez/The New York Times)
Vaccine
Here’s why distribution of the vaccine is taking longer than expected December 31, 2020 | 3:30 PM
A worker receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Franciscan Health Crown Point, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Crown Point, Ind.
Vaccine
Vaccines take a while to kick in. Experts say that means the body is doing its job. December 31, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Boston Police Sergeant Clifton McHale testified in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in Suffolk Superior Court in July 2017.
Local
Report: Boston police sergeant who said he hit people with car during protests was accused of sexual assault in 2005 December 31, 2020 | 2:03 PM
Mass General Brigham nurse on CNN
Vaccine
‘It was a free for all’: Nurse at Mass General Brigham blasts system’s vaccine rollout December 31, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Politics
Jobless claims down 19,000, still 4 times pre-pandemic level December 31, 2020 | 12:30 PM
COVID
Beware of scams promising early access to COVID-19 vaccine December 31, 2020 | 11:18 AM
Fauci on Today show
COVID
Watch: Anthony Fauci says new COVID-19 strain ‘needs to be taken seriously’ December 31, 2020 | 10:17 AM
Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
COVID
They were experts in viruses, and now in pitfalls of fame December 31, 2020 | 8:01 AM
Politics
Cities helping renters get right to lawyers in housing court December 31, 2020 | 1:23 AM
John Adams Courthouse. It is home to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court and the Massachusetts Appeals Court.
SJC
Mass. high court: Judges can grant probation on 'third strike' December 30, 2020 | 8:57 PM
The first new Red Line car entered passenger service Wednesday
New train
The first new Red Line train hit the tracks Wednesday. Here's a look. December 30, 2020 | 7:15 PM
dorchester thumbnail
DORCHESTER
Dorchester boy undergoes surgery after vicious pit bull attack December 30, 2020 | 5:54 PM
Boston, MA 12/23/2020: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker addressed the media about his $668 million relief bill for small businesses during the second wave of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. POOL PHOTO BY: Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
COVID
'It doesn't make any sense to me': Charlie Baker knocks COVID vaccine line-cutting December 30, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden joined Mayor Marty Walsh for an impromptu stroll through the Seaport on June 5, 2019.
Marty Walsh
What Marty Walsh said when asked about being reportedly considered for Biden's labor secretary December 30, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Registered nurses, from the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, work in a pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Joe Moakley Park on Aug. 11.
Daily #s
Mass. reports 6,135 new COVID-19 cases, 118 new deaths December 30, 2020 | 5:07 PM
The effects of the coronavirus pandemic, racial justice protests, and the departure of Tom Brady were all top stories of 2020 in Greater Boston, according to Boston.com readers.
READERS WEIGH IN
The top Boston stories of 2020, according to our readers December 30, 2020 | 2:08 PM
Luke Letlow.
Luke Letlow
Brigham and Women's doctor: COVID-death of 41-year-old congressman-elect is not an outlier December 30, 2020 | 1:58 PM
A worker receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Franciscan Health Crown Point, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Crown Point, Ind.
Politics
Vaccine delivered to prison where feds carry out executions December 30, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Hawley, says he will raise objections next week when the Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election.
ELECTION CHALLENGE
How Trump allies in Congress will launch one more challenge to Biden's win in January December 30, 2020 | 1:07 PM
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
The Kennedys
Bobby Kennedy, Jr.'s niece, a NY doctor, is speaking out against his COVID vaccine misinformation December 30, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Boston, MA 12/23/2020: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker addressed the media about his $668 million relief bill for small businesses during the second wave of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. POOL PHOTO BY: Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
CHARLIE BAKER
Charlie Baker issues a pre-New Year's Eve warning, explains 'bumpy' vaccine rollout December 30, 2020 | 11:06 AM
VACCINE ROLLOUT
Mass. firefighters' union says vaccination plan lacks coordination December 30, 2020 | 10:18 AM