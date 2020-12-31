From the ‘Calamari Comeback’ to the topless voter: New England’s weird 2020

And who can forget the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant?

Danbury, Connecticut mayor Mark Boughton and comedian John Oliver at the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.
Danbury, Connecticut mayor Mark Boughton and comedian John Oliver at the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant. –Mark Boughton/Facebook
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
WILLIAM J. KOLE,
AP
December 31, 2020

Related Links

It’s difficult to imagine a year when we needed a little comic relief more desperately than in 2020. No yuks? Yuck.

Fortunately, New Englanders came through with some welcome pandemic distractions.

Rhode Island’s signature squid took center stage at the Democratic National Convention. A Connecticut city named a sewage treatment plant in comedian John Oliver’s (dis)honor. And a soybean farmer in Vermont harvested a prosthetic leg that a skydiver had lost during a jump.

A guide to some of the region’s stranger stories from the past 12 months:

Calamari Comeback

Rhode Island was a big sensation at the virtual Democratic National Convention for its unconventional video plugging calamari — the state’s official appetizer. In a nationally broadcast made-for-memes moment, a lawmaker and a restaurateur with a heaping plate of sauteed squid stood on a beach and proclaimed Rhode Island the “calamari comeback state.” State Democratic Party chair Joseph McNamara said he wanted to highlight how the coronavirus pandemic has decimated the seafood industry. Rhode Island’s 30-second spot, part of the DNC’s roll call where states formally nominated Joe Biden for president, was an instant social media sensation.

Real-life Buddy the Elf

Advertisement

The story of Buddy the Elf meeting his biological father came to life just in time for the holidays. Doug Henning of Eliot, Maine, wore a costume to look like Will Ferrell in the movie “Elf” while meeting his father face to face for the first time last week at Boston’s Logan International Airport. He even broke into the same awkward song from the movie. Henning said his biological father “probably thought I was a lunatic.” The dad didn’t get the joke because he hadn’t seen the movie, but that didn’t stop him from giving his son a big hug. Other family members laughed and cheered.

John Oliver sewage plant

Comedian John Oliver made a secret trip to Connecticut to help cut the ribbon on a new sign naming the city’s sewage treatment plant in his honor. Danbury’s City Council voted to rename the sewage plant “The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August. Mayor Mark Boughton responded to the attack by posting a video of himself at the sewage plant, saying the city was going to name it after Oliver “because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”

Topless voter

Advertisement

A New Hampshire voter who was told she couldn’t wear an anti-Trump shirt at a polling place because it violated electioneering rules simply whipped it off and did her civic duty topless. The woman wore a “McCain Hero, Trump Zero” T-shirt to the polls in Exeter for September’s primary election. Moderator Paul Scafidi told her she couldn’t wear a shirt featuring a political candidate. He said the woman took her shirt off before he could react, and because he didn’t want to inflame the situation, he just let her vote.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … a leg?

A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump got it back, thanks to a farmer who spotted it in a soybean field. Double amputee Chris Marckres went for a jump at Vermont Skydiving Adventures in West Addison and lost one of his prosthetic legs after leaping from the plane while harnessed to an instructor. Marckres said he was experiencing an adrenaline rush and didn’t realize he’d lost the expensive limb. When he spread the word on social media about the missing prosthetic, farmer Joe Marszalkowski saw the post, kept an eye out and found it. Except for scratches, the leg was undamaged.

Doggone coronavirus

A lost dog’s journey across the Canadian border and back was complicated by coronavirus restrictions limiting movement from a town on one side of the St. John River to a Maine town on the other. The German shepherd named Diamond escaped from her home in New Brunswick and crossed into Fort Kent, Maine. Coronavirus restrictions prevented her caretakers from following. Diamond’s owner, Paryse Michaud, posted a plea for help on Facebook. After six hours, friends on the Maine side found Diamond and coordinated with friends to hand her off through a border station.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Business Rhode Island Maine Connecticut Media Lifestyle Health Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Crime
State trooper shot and injured; suspect apprehended January 1, 2021 | 1:20 PM
The Boston skyline in 2016.
Local
Massachusetts minimum wage increases to $13.50 per hour January 1, 2021 | 1:15 PM
Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, leave federal court in Boston, Aug. 27, 2019.
2020 IN REVIEW
Beyond COVID-19: Politics, legal news grabbed 2020 headlines December 31, 2020 | 5:42 PM
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Saturday Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia.
2020 in Review
These were the strangest moments of 2020, according to readers December 31, 2020 | 5:06 PM
At East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, registered nurse Karina Mendoza administers tests for COVID-19.
Daily #s
Mass. reports 6,887 new COVID-19 cases, 81 new deaths December 31, 2020 | 5:04 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference on Wednesday.
Police
Gov. Baker signed the police reform bill into law. Here's what to know. December 31, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Inbound traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike as seen from the Market Street overpass in Boston.
Local
Massachusetts outlines plan for zero emissions by 2050 December 31, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Ronald Mariano talking to reporters in 2017.
Politics
Ronald Mariano elected speaker of Massachusetts House December 31, 2020 | 3:45 PM
FILE -- Health care workers receive coronavirus vaccinations at the Ashford Hospital in San Juan, P.R., Dec. 15, 2020. Logistical problems across the country have put the vaccination campaign far behind schedule in its third week, raising fears about how quickly the country will be able to tame the pandemic. (Erika P. Rodriguez/The New York Times)
Vaccine
Here’s why distribution of the vaccine is taking longer than expected December 31, 2020 | 3:30 PM
A worker receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Franciscan Health Crown Point, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Crown Point, Ind.
Vaccine
Vaccines take a while to kick in. Experts say that means the body is doing its job. December 31, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Boston Police Sergeant Clifton McHale testified in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in Suffolk Superior Court in July 2017.
Local
Report: Boston police sergeant who said he hit people with car during protests was accused of sexual assault in 2005 December 31, 2020 | 2:03 PM
Mass General Brigham nurse on CNN
Vaccine
‘It was a free for all’: Nurse at Mass General Brigham blasts system’s vaccine rollout December 31, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Politics
Jobless claims down 19,000, still 4 times pre-pandemic level December 31, 2020 | 12:30 PM
COVID
Beware of scams promising early access to COVID-19 vaccine December 31, 2020 | 11:18 AM
Fauci on Today show
COVID
Watch: Anthony Fauci says new COVID-19 strain ‘needs to be taken seriously’ December 31, 2020 | 10:17 AM
Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
COVID
They were experts in viruses, and now in pitfalls of fame December 31, 2020 | 8:01 AM
Politics
Cities helping renters get right to lawyers in housing court December 31, 2020 | 1:23 AM
John Adams Courthouse. It is home to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court and the Massachusetts Appeals Court.
SJC
Mass. high court: Judges can grant probation on 'third strike' December 30, 2020 | 8:57 PM
The first new Red Line car entered passenger service Wednesday
New train
The first new Red Line train hit the tracks Wednesday. Here's a look. December 30, 2020 | 7:15 PM
dorchester thumbnail
DORCHESTER
Dorchester boy undergoes surgery after vicious pit bull attack December 30, 2020 | 5:54 PM
Boston, MA 12/23/2020: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker addressed the media about his $668 million relief bill for small businesses during the second wave of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. POOL PHOTO BY: Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
COVID
'It doesn't make any sense to me': Charlie Baker knocks COVID vaccine line-cutting December 30, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden joined Mayor Marty Walsh for an impromptu stroll through the Seaport on June 5, 2019.
Marty Walsh
What Marty Walsh said when asked about being reportedly considered for Biden's labor secretary December 30, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Registered nurses, from the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, work in a pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Joe Moakley Park on Aug. 11.
Daily #s
Mass. reports 6,135 new COVID-19 cases, 118 new deaths December 30, 2020 | 5:07 PM
The effects of the coronavirus pandemic, racial justice protests, and the departure of Tom Brady were all top stories of 2020 in Greater Boston, according to Boston.com readers.
READERS WEIGH IN
The top Boston stories of 2020, according to our readers December 30, 2020 | 2:08 PM
Luke Letlow.
Luke Letlow
Brigham and Women's doctor: COVID-death of 41-year-old congressman-elect is not an outlier December 30, 2020 | 1:58 PM
A worker receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Franciscan Health Crown Point, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Crown Point, Ind.
Politics
Vaccine delivered to prison where feds carry out executions December 30, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Hawley, says he will raise objections next week when the Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election.
ELECTION CHALLENGE
How Trump allies in Congress will launch one more challenge to Biden's win in January December 30, 2020 | 1:07 PM
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
The Kennedys
Bobby Kennedy, Jr.'s niece, a NY doctor, is speaking out against his COVID vaccine misinformation December 30, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Boston, MA 12/23/2020: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker addressed the media about his $668 million relief bill for small businesses during the second wave of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. POOL PHOTO BY: Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
CHARLIE BAKER
Charlie Baker issues a pre-New Year's Eve warning, explains 'bumpy' vaccine rollout December 30, 2020 | 11:06 AM
VACCINE ROLLOUT
Mass. firefighters' union says vaccination plan lacks coordination December 30, 2020 | 10:18 AM