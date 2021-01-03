Charlton woman killed, man dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police were told that the shooting followed “an argument between a couple was occurring in a bedroom of the home,” a spokesperson for the Worcester district attorney's office said.
A Charlton man fatally shot a woman who lived with him and then himself after an argument Saturday night in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office.
Police responded to 28 Southbridge Road where they found the man, who has not been publicly identified, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 7:15 p.m., said Paul Jarvey, a spokesman for district attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.
The woman, who has also not been identified, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead, he said.
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Great, you’re signed up!
Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.
Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.