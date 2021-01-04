Here’s what you need to know about the new health care law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday

A new health care law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday promises increased coverage of virtual visits with doctors, along with other provisions.

Among the many aspects of the new law, treatment and testing for COVID-19 must be covered by insurance companies, and providers must tell patients in advance if something is in or out of network to help address “surprise” medical bills, according to a press release.

The law’s passage comes as Massachusetts continues to deal with the second surge of COVID-19 infections, with a second field hospital opening in Lowell on Monday to treat virus patients.

“This is a little bit of a silver lining, the experience people had with some of these issues in 2020 and as a result the Legislature baked it into state law,” Baker told Boston Business Journal. “The concern that people always had with some of this stuff was whether it would be effective. Will it be useful? I think the practical experience helped get some people there.”

Here’s a look at how the law changes healthcare, according to the announcement from Baker’s office:

Coverage of telehealth visits

With telehealth visits becoming much more common during the pandemic, the new law mandates equal coverage for virtual visits, including behavioral health.

Requiring insurance coverage for COVID-19 testing and care

The new law requires insurance companies, including MassHealth, to cover all inpatient, emergency, and cognitive rehab services related to COVID-19 care, as well as necessary outpatient testing. This includes testing for people who are asymptomatic. The law also calls for a study and report on how the pandemic affected the health care system.

Addressing ‘surprise’ medical bills

Among the steps to address surprise bills, providers must now tell a patient if a procedure is in network or out of network. The state also plans to “recommend a default rate for out of network billing” by this September.

Making Urgent Care available to those with MassHealth

The new law does away with referral requirements and coordinating with a patient’s primary care physician to allow easier access to Urgent Care clinics for MassHealth members.

Increasing scopes of practice for some health care workers

During the pandemic, the scope of care was increased for some practitioners to help address the increased need. The law allows for these changes to become permanent for nurse practitioners, nurse anesthetists, optometrists, and psychiatric nurse mental health specialists.