New Bedford Whaling Museum’s 25th annual ‘Moby-Dick’ reading marathon goes virtual

Museum President and CEO Amanda McMullen is confident that participants “will still be drawn in by the drama and excitement of the hunt for the white whale."

"Moby Dick" - Herman Melville. –(Mallory Abreu for The Boston Globe)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
January 9, 2021

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — The 25th annual cover-to-cover reading of Herman Melville’s classic “Moby-Dick” is going virtual.

Hundreds of readers from across the country recorded themselves reading passages from the man-versus-whale book and sent them in to the New Bedford Whaling Museum to be stitched together.

The final product will be played beginning Saturday starting at about 11:30 a.m. and run through Sunday ending around noon.

Museum President and CEO Amanda McMullen is confident that participants “will still be drawn in by the drama and excitement of the hunt for the white whale.”

“As always, there will be plenty of opportunities to have fun and to dive deeper into the content in our hosted talks with experts on zoom,” she said in a statement.

Advertisement

A virtual chat with Melville scholars is also scheduled for Saturday.

The novel was published in 1851, a decade after Melville set sail on his own whaling voyage.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Business Entertainment Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The Vatican
Pope Francis prays for dead in Capitol rioting, appeals for calm January 10, 2021 | 10:00 AM
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Labor, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Mayor Marty Walsh
Mayor Marty Walsh to give State of City speech as he prepares for DC gig January 10, 2021 | 9:26 AM
Local
Man, 69, suffers burns in East Bridgewater house fire January 10, 2021 | 8:48 AM
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Although pro-democracy and human rights activists around the globe were stunned to see a mob storm the Capitol, they say they were heartened and inspired because the system ultimately prevailed. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana File)
Police
Police departments across the U.S. open probes into whether their own members took part in the Capitol riot January 10, 2021 | 8:41 AM
FILE -- Election workers during the Fulton County ballot recount in Atlanta on Nov. 14, 2020. In a December call, President Donald Trump told a Georgia elections investigator, the official would be a “national hero” for finding evidence of fraud. (Nicole Craine/The New York Times)
Georgia Election
Georgia officials reveal third Trump call seeking to influence election results January 10, 2021 | 8:24 AM
President-elect Joe Biden listens as his nominee for Secretary of Labor, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Who will be the next mayor?
The race to lead Boston is suddenly wide open January 10, 2021 | 8:10 AM
The sign in front of the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is damaged as seen in the early morning hours at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol.
Capitol Riot Charges
Man with assault rifle charged with threatening Pelosi, officials say January 10, 2021 | 7:57 AM
In this June 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the border wall in San Luis, Ariz. President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 to highlight his administration's work on the border wall, the White House said Saturday.
National
Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border to laud border wall January 10, 2021 | 7:44 AM
World News
Indonesian divers find parts of plane wreckage in Java Sea January 10, 2021 | 7:35 AM
Twitter Permanently Suspended
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone January 10, 2021 | 7:29 AM
City Councilor and mayoral hopeful Michelle Wu.
Politics
Elizabeth Warren endorses Michelle Wu in Boston mayoral race January 9, 2021 | 9:35 PM
Supporters of President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.
Capitol Riot
The Capitol siege was planned online. Trump supporters are now planning the next one. January 9, 2021 | 9:19 PM
GOP
Top Republican says Trump committed 'impeachable offenses' January 9, 2021 | 9:00 PM
The suspect's vehicle is described as a blue four door sedan. Randolph Police are attempting to identify the make and model.
Road rage
Mother and son injured in apparent road rage shooting in Randolph, police say January 9, 2021 | 6:37 PM
Trump
Trump pressured Georgia to 'find the fraud' in earlier call January 9, 2021 | 6:28 PM
This driver's license photo from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), provided to AP by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, shows Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was fatally shot by an employee of the Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, while the rioters were moving toward the House chamber. (Maryland MVA/Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Ashli Babbitt
Ashli Babbitt's journey from capital 'guardian' to invader January 9, 2021 | 6:21 PM
Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham called 'traitor,' 'garbage human being' by pro-Trump hecklers at airport January 9, 2021 | 5:50 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/07/2021: Gia Brown, a LPN tests from a plexiglass compartment, Corey Smith of Boston, a patient. A North End COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is set up on Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The testing site has been moved into the alleyway directly behind NEW Health at 332 Hanover Street in order to provide more cover from the elements; the entrance is on North Bennet Street. Walk-up patients only. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Daily #s
Mass. reports 7,110 new COVID-19 cases, 90 new deaths January 9, 2021 | 5:06 PM
Adam Johnson, pictured holding a lectern during the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on January 6. 2021, has been charged.
Adam Johnson
Florida man accused of stealing Pelosi's lectern charged in invasion January 9, 2021 | 2:27 PM
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington.
Capitol Riot Charges
Who has been charged in the deadly Capitol riot? January 9, 2021 | 2:16 PM
This combo of photos shows the logo for Google, top and Apple, bottom. Apple and Google on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Parler
Parler pitched itself as Twitter without rules. Apple and Google said not anymore. January 9, 2021 | 1:16 PM
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. (United States Capitol Police via AP)
Brian Sicknick
'Brian did his job': Family remembers fallen Capitol officer January 9, 2021 | 12:51 PM
A man stands near an LCD screen installed at a crisis center set up following a report that a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers after take off, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia,Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet with 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.
World News
Indonesian jetliner crashes into the sea after takeoff, carrying 62 January 9, 2021 | 12:23 PM
Amanda Voisard
Twitter
Twitter warns of new violence to come, brewing again on social media, as reason for Trump ban January 9, 2021 | 11:51 AM
In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a man wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic walks by a Century 21 department store, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The discount department store chain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is closing its 13 stores.
Economy
Once again, job losses fall unequally across the US economy January 9, 2021 | 11:13 AM
A man stands near an LCD screen installed at a crisis center set up following a report that a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers after take off, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia,Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet with 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.
World News
Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight January 9, 2021 | 9:44 AM
This file photo shows District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz at a news conference in 2010.
Plymouth County
Homicides down, but overdose deaths increased in Plymouth County in 2020 January 9, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Miya Ponsetto
She said a Black teen stole her phone. Now she faces a robbery charge. January 9, 2021 | 8:55 AM
This Aug. 20, 2018 file photo shows rap artist Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.
Copyright Case
Nicki Minaj pays Tracy Chapman $450,000 in copyright dispute January 9, 2021 | 8:41 AM
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the ruling party congress in Pyongyang, North Korean, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
North Korea
Kim Jong Un vows to boost North Korea’s nuclear capability as leverage with Biden January 9, 2021 | 8:29 AM