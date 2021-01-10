Man seriously injured after losing control of snowmobile in Wolfeboro, N.H.

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) — A man was seriously injured when he lost control of his snowmobile and was thrown into a rock, authorities said.

The man was driving the snowmobile on ice in Wolfeboro Saturday evening when he lost control and the snowmobile rolled, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

The man was thrown from the snowmobile about 30 feet into a large rock, officials said.

He was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Authorities said he was not wearing a helmet.

Officials are encouraging all riders to wear a helmet and eye protection when operating snowmobiles and off-highway recreational vehicles.