Family accepts $500K settlement after Boston police mistakenly broke into their home using ‘no-knock’ warrant

Police allegedly handcuffed the couple and their teenage daughter in front of their two young children before realizing they were in the wrong apartment.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 13, 2021

A Brighton family agreed to a $500,000 settlement earlier this month resulting from a November 2018 incident in which members of the Boston police entered their apartment in the middle of the night, handcuffed the couple and their teenage daughter in front of their two young children, and pointed guns at them before figuring out they had the wrong apartment.

The Regis family signed the settlement on Jan. 6, more than two years after the incident, and after the Boston police attempted to dismiss some of their claims, according to court documents posted online by Universal Hub.

With the family’s approval of the settlement, the document must be approved in court before payments will be made to the family, it says.

Advertisement

Back on Nov. 27, 2018, the couple was living at 41 Faneuil St., Apt. 138 in Brighton with their three children, ages 15, 5, and 4, according to their complaint.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers arrived to allegedly conduct a raid on a nearby apartment using a “no-knock” warrant, the document says. Suddenly, a battering ram plowed through the family’s front door, a SWAT team behind it. Roughly 10 to 12 officers made their way in, and began searching the home.

When the mother heard the door being broken down, she got up, and an officer reportedly forced her to the floor and handcuffed her. “Several officers” stepped on her hand, injuring her, the complaint said.

Police then allegedly pointed a gun at the father, pushed him against a wall and also handcuffed him, according to the document. When their teenage daughter heard her mother scream, she went toward the bedroom, was shoved back to her room and a gun was pulled on her. Her hands were then handcuffed behind her back even though she told them she was just 15, according to the complaint.

The two youngest children had been sleeping in their parents’ bed when everything happened, and witnessed the ordeal, according to the complaint.

After about 20 minutes, one of the officers told the rest of the law enforcement team that they were actually in the wrong apartment, the complaint says. It also notes that the family had given their names to police, and the names didn’t match those on the warrant, and their physical descriptions didn’t match either.

Advertisement

“As a result of the defendants’ actions, the plaintiffs have suffered and continue to suffer injury and harm,” the complaint said. “The plaintiffs have suffered substantial emotional trauma from this incident.”

During the raid, an officer also allegedly said in front of the young children that the kids would end up in foster care, the complaint says. The mother has missed work, and the father feels like he can’t protect his family, the complaint alleges. Their teenage daughter has also missed school due to the incident.

“[The young children] continue to ask their parents if the police are coming to get them and if their parents are ‘bad guys,’ and frequently hide under the bed ‘from the police,’” the complaint says. “Since the incident, [the 5-year-old] has suffered from nightmares, and his parents have noticed behavioral problems that manifested themselves after this incident.”

In its attempt to dismiss some of the counts in the complaint, the city notes that officers were looking for “a suspected fentanyl dealer with a history of illegal weapons possession.” The document notes that after searching the correct apartment around 5 a.m., officers found “drug-selling paraphernalia.” 

Limits on no-knock warrants were put in place through the new police reform bill, signed by Gov. Charlie Baker on Dec. 31. Under the new law, these can only be used when there’s a threat to police’s safety, and when there aren’t people over 65 or children in the home, with some exceptions. The warrants need to be issued by a judge.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tower Square Hotel, Springfield
Local
Springfield officer charged after allegedly tasing pregnant woman January 14, 2021 | 2:53 PM
Worcester, MA - Gov. Charlie Baker greets Luanne Thorndyke, M.D., while touring the first responder vaccination site at the Worcester Senior Center on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. (Credit: Ashley Green/Pool)
Coronavirus
Charlie Baker defends coronavirus vaccine rollout as Massachusetts lags behind neighbors January 14, 2021 | 1:49 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh as he delivered the State of the City on Tuesday night in Roxbury.
MARTY WALSH
Why isn't Marty Walsh taking questions from the press? January 14, 2021 | 1:48 PM
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., center, smiles after joining other freshman Republican House members for a group photo at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Lauren Boebert
A Republican lawmaker for whom the spectacle is the point January 14, 2021 | 1:26 PM
Eugene Goodman
Eugene Goodman
Lawmakers propose Congressional Gold Medal for Capitol officer who led rioters away January 14, 2021 | 12:51 PM
MIT faculty member Gang Chen.
Gang Chen
MIT professor charged with hiding work for China January 14, 2021 | 12:50 PM
J. Lawler Duggan
Politics
The $3,000-a-month toilet for the Ivanka Trump/Jared Kushner Secret Service detail January 14, 2021 | 12:47 PM
Members of the National Guard outside the Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, as preparations continue for the presidential inauguration.
CAPITOL RIOTS
More arrests made amid new calls for investigation of Capitol attack January 14, 2021 | 11:52 AM
Robert Delaney of Charlestown gets a coronavirus test from Nikki Virnelli, an RN at the Crossroads Resource Center in the Bunker Hill Housing Development.
TESTING LIMITS
Here's why a negative coronavirus test doesn't necessarily mean you're not infected January 14, 2021 | 11:24 AM
Suspects wanted in an alleged armed carjacking in Boston.
Carjacking
Police search for 2 in armed carjacking of Lyft driver in Boston's Seaport January 14, 2021 | 11:11 AM
Rhode Island
Rhode Island ends consultant's $76,000-a-week contract with R.I. College January 14, 2021 | 11:00 AM
Politics
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll January 14, 2021 | 10:35 AM
ROBERTO SCHMIDT
CAPITOL FALLOUT
Natick Select Board says it can't oust Town Meeting member who entered Capitol January 14, 2021 | 9:06 AM
A racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Melbourne, Australia, The racing pigeon, first spotted in late Dec. 2020, appears to have made an extraordinary 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to Australia.
JOE THE PIGEON
Australia aims to kill pigeon that miraculously crossed the Pacific from Oregon January 14, 2021 | 9:00 AM
Coronavirus
‘Your loved one meant something to the world’ January 14, 2021 | 8:12 AM
BOSTON, MA - 1/12/2021 Boston Mayor Marty Walsh delivers the State of the City on Tuesday evening at the Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library. President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh as his nominee for labor secretary, tapping a longtime friend and former union president for the Cabinet position in what would mark a seismic shift in the cityÕs politics, his presidential transition team announced Thursday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff topic: 13stateofcity reporter: Danny McDonald
BOSTON MAYOR
Marty Walsh is leaving Boston. So, what exactly happens next? January 14, 2021 | 7:14 AM
Gary Zerola.
Gary Zerola
Police seek Boston attorney accused of rape for fifth time January 13, 2021 | 11:16 PM
norton thumbnail
CORONAVIRUS
Norton police officer dies of COVID-19 after weeks in hospital January 13, 2021 | 9:40 PM
President Donald Trump returns to the White House on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
Politics
Trump isolated, angry at aides for not defending him January 13, 2021 | 9:33 PM
This kiwi chick was recently hatched at Franklin Park Zoo.
BABY KIWI
First kiwi hatched at Franklin Park Zoo is 'strong and thriving' January 13, 2021 | 8:56 PM
Blank forms for the Mega Millions lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lottery players have a chance to win the largest jackpots in nearly two years as Tuesday's Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $625 million and Wednesday's Powerball to an estimated $550 million.
Lottery
Mega Millions grows to $750 million, Powerball stands at $550 million January 13, 2021 | 8:54 PM
Boston-based consulting firm Bain & Company was knocked out of first place on Glassdoor’s “Best Places to Work’’ by search giant Google.
BEST WORKPLACES
Massachusetts companies among best places to work, according to Glassdoor January 13, 2021 | 7:07 PM
New Trump video
Video: Trump condemns violence, criticizes 'unprecedented assault on free speech' January 13, 2021 | 6:37 PM
The Town Hall of Troy, New Hampshire
Local
How Trump's D.C. rally ignited a firestorm of threats and controversy in a small New Hampshire town January 13, 2021 | 5:50 PM
Politics
Capitol investigators try to sort real tips from noise January 13, 2021 | 5:47 PM
Politics
The Latest: Pelosi wants fines for bypassing House security January 13, 2021 | 5:43 PM
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley
Ayanna Pressley
Ayanna Pressley rips maskless Republicans after her husband tests positive for COVID-19 January 13, 2021 | 5:20 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/07/2021: A North End COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic site is set up on Tuesday. 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The testing site has been moved into the alleyway directly behind NEW Health at 332 Hanover Street in order to provide more cover from the elements; the entrance is on North Bennet Street. Walk-up patients only. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5,278 new COVID-19 cases, 86 new deaths January 13, 2021 | 5:01 PM
federal execution
U.S. carries out its 1st execution of a female inmate since 1953 January 13, 2021 | 4:39 PM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks to her office after speaking on the House floor at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 13, 2021, ahead of an expected House vote impeaching US President Donald Trump. - The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday opened debate on a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump over his supporters' attack of the Capitol that left five dead.Lawmakers in the lower chamber are expected to vote for impeachment around 3:00 pm (2000 GMT) -- marking the formal opening of proceedings against Trump. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
2nd impeachment
House impeaches Trump for second time January 13, 2021 | 4:29 PM