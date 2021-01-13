Police: 1 dead in wrong-way crash on Mass. highway

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — One person died and another person was seriously injured in a wrong way crash on a Massachusetts highway early Wednesday morning, state police said.

An SUV driven by a 50-year-old Bristol, Rhode Island man that was heading east on the westbound side of Interstate 195 in Somerset just before 4 a.m. struck a car head-on, according to an emailed statement from agency spokesperson David Procopio.

The car burst into flames and the driver, a 21-year-old Portsmouth, Rhode Island man, died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

No names were released. Both men were alone in their vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.