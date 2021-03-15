FROM

Support for Baker plummets in new UMass/WCVB-TV poll

Baker’s approval rating plummeted from 78 percent in an August survey by the same pollster to 52 percent this month.

Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Governor Charlie Baker.
By
March 15, 2021

Governor Charlie Baker, who for years has been one of the country’s most popular governors, has lost a third of his support amid widespread criticism of the state’s handing of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll from UMass Amherst and WCVB-TV released Monday.

Baker’s approval rating plummeted from 78 percent in an August survey by the same pollster to 52 percent this month, and the percentage disapproving of the job he’s doing has nearly doubled in the new survey, jumping from 20 percent to 39 percent, according to a statement from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The Republican fares worst within his own party, where he has only 38 percent approval, while 61 percent of Democrats and 43 percent of independents give him a passing grade, according to the statement.

TOPICS: Local Politics

