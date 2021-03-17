Orange Line service suspended from North Station to Back Bay after man killed by train
Service was suspended on the Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay on Wednesday night after a man was killed by a train at the State Street stop, MBTA Transit Police said.
About 8:15 p.m. the MBTA said on Twitter that service was suspended on that section of the Orange Line and that shuttle buses — already replacing Orange Line trains from Oak Grove Station to Sullivan Square after a derailment Tuesday — would be extended to North Station.
Riders were directed to use the Green Line for downtown service.
