14-year-old boy drives truck into Brockton building

A 14-year-old boy is facing a charge of driving without a license after he drove a truck into a Brockton building and knocked down two porches, police said late Wednesday night.

The teen, who was not identified, was trying to park his father’s Ford F-150 and told police he put the truck into reverse and attempted to brake when he instead slammed into 9-11 Wilkins Place, Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman, said in an e-mail.

No one was injured, Duarte said. The building was evacuated by Brockton firefighters.