Dunkin’ Philippines has a drive-thru for bikes. Yes, it’s true.

“As someone who has actually tried to get some iced coffee on the way to work on my bike at a drive through, I'm very jealous of this."

By
, Boston.com Staff
March 18, 2021

If you’ve ever been bicycling and really wish you could stay on your bike and go through the Dunkin’ drive-thru, that’s a possibility.

But you’ll have to go to the Philippines.

That’s right. The Dunkin’ on Visayas Avenue in Quezon City, Philippines, has its very own “biker’s drive thru” or “pink path” as the Dunkin’ Philippines official Twitter handle refers to it. There’s an ordering station, just like at a regular drive-thru, and then what appears to be a ramp that leads the lucky bicyclist to a window for pick-up. The drive-thru is lit for nighttime use, as well.

The biker’s lane is the very first of its kind on the globe, and Dunkin’ Philippines received an award for its efforts.

Discovery of the tweet and photos of the bike drive-thru appears to have caused some jealousy in Massachusetts.

“Am I the only one feeling some transpo-nerd shame/jealousy that we didn’t get this in Massachusetts first?” former congressional candidate Jesse Mermell said, accompanying a retweet of Dunkin’ Philippines’s post.

Another Twitter user called Thanks1 said they’ve attempted the feat in a regular drive-thru.

“As someone who has actually tried to get some iced coffee on the way to work on my bike at a drive through, I’m very jealous of this,” they said.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts

