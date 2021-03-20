2 Massachusetts hikers found dead in apparent fall in Acadia National Park

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Two Massachusetts hikers have died after apparently falling about 100 feet along ice-covered cliff bands on Dorr Mountain in Maine’s Acadia National Park, officials said Saturday.

Rescue crews started to search for the 28-year-old man and 30-year-old woman from Rutland, Massachusetts, on Friday evening after family members reported them overdue, the National Park Service said. They had not been heard from since Thursday around noon and did not check out of their hotel as planned or return to their vehicle, officials said.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter with thermal imaging technology was used in the overnight search, the park service said. Park staff and volunteers did a ground search on Saturday and found the bodies late Saturday morning.

The hikers’ names were not released.