Canton police cruiser strikes man while responding to pedestrian crash

A Canton police cruiser hit a man who darted into the street while responding to a pedestrian crash early Friday evening, officials said.

Around 5:10 p.m., an officer, with his vehicle’s lights and sirens on, hit a man who appeared to have been jogging, according to Deputy Chief Helena Rafferty.

Chief Ken Berkowitz said in a press conference that the crash happened at the intersection of Pleasant and Washington Streets, less than a quarter-mile from the police station.