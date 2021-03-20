Canton police cruiser strikes man while responding to pedestrian crash
“As he was responding to this call . . . he went through an intersection with lights and siren on. All of a sudden a male darted out between two cars and was struck by the cruiser,” Chief Ken Berkowitz told reporters.
A Canton police cruiser hit a man who darted into the street while responding to a pedestrian crash early Friday evening, officials said.
Around 5:10 p.m., an officer, with his vehicle’s lights and sirens on, hit a man who appeared to have been jogging, according to Deputy Chief Helena Rafferty.
Chief Ken Berkowitz said in a press conference that the crash happened at the intersection of Pleasant and Washington Streets, less than a quarter-mile from the police station.
