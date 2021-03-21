Three people, 26 cats rescued from New Bedford house fire

A man, two women, and more than two dozen cats were rescued from a fire in a multi-family home in New Bedford on Sunday, officials said.

The blaze was reported at 9:39 a.m. at 303 County St. where firefighters encountered heavy smoke pouring out of the first floor, and three residents were trapped on the second and third floors, the New Bedford Fire Department wrote in a statement on Facebook.

A total of 60 cats were found in the home, officials said. Thirty-four did not survive, but 26 cats were treated and resuscitated by New Bedford paramedics, police, fire, and animal control officers, officials said.