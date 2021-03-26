FROM

Harvard sanctions professor with close Jeffrey Epstein ties, closes program he ran

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attended The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005, in New York City.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 26, 2021 | 12:12 AM

A Harvard professor who had close ties to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be barred from advising students for two years and the program he ran will be shut down, after the university found that he violated policies on professional conduct, officials said Thursday.

Martin Nowak, a biology and math professor, will continue to teach but won’t be allowed to lead any new research projects or take on new advisees for two years, and Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics will be shut down “as soon as it is feasible,” Dean Claudine Gay said in an e-mail to Nowak’s colleagues.

Advertisement

Nowak did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Peng Huang, standing in the center, and his 5-year-old daughter Ivy, of Newton, held a sign during the Newton Asian Community Vigil outside Newton City Hall on March 21, 2021.
Racial Justice
Local non-profits host Massachusetts town hall on anti-Asian racism, urge action March 25, 2021 | 10:29 PM
CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo , left, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo
Ethics probe sought into COVID testing for Andrew Cuomo's relatives March 25, 2021 | 9:10 PM
In this image taken from video provided by ABC, Jacob Blake speaks during an interview broadcast on ABC News' Good Morning America on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Blake, who was shot in the back Aug. 23, 2020, by a white police officer in Wisconsin, triggering several nights of violent protests, said he was prepared to surrender just before the officer opened fire. (ABC News/Good Morning America via AP)
JACOB BLAKE
Jacob Blake files excessive force lawsuit against officer who paralyzed him March 25, 2021 | 8:43 PM
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced the charges against Clauvens Janvier last week.
waltham attacks
A man accused of 11 assaults in Waltham was held without bail. Here's what we've learned so far about the case. March 25, 2021 | 5:44 PM
BOSTON , MA - 11/12/2020 Mercedes Roberson opens up a bag of 44 COVID-19 tests which was received in the lab at Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday afternoon. The lab is processing anywhere from 900 - 1100 tests a day. As coronavirus cases rise all across the country, hospitals are ramping up their facilities to prepare for incoming patients. Erin Clark / Globe Staff TOPIC: 12hospitalprep
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,274 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths March 25, 2021 | 5:38 PM
Dorchester-02/23/2021 AG Maura Healey speaks while visiting the Russell Auditorium of the Codman Square Health Center where the grand opening of COVID vaccines took place. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
Politics
'It’s outrageous': Maura Healey rips Baker administration's hiring of McKinsey March 25, 2021 | 5:30 PM
Politics
Buttigieg pitches 'once in a generation' infrastructure fix March 25, 2021 | 5:00 PM
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
4 takeaways from Joe Biden's first news conference as president March 25, 2021 | 4:55 PM
An undated photo provided by Olivia Oxley, shows a pile of pennies in a wheelbarrow that were gathered from the end of Andreas Flaten’s driveway. When Flaten demanded his final paycheck, the auto shop where he had worked, delivered 91,500 pennies, covered in some sort of automotive fluid. (Olivia Oxley via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY PAID IN PENNIES BY HEATHER MURPHY FOR MARCH 25, 2021. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --
National
After being nickel and dimed over his final paycheck, he received 91,500 greasy pennies March 25, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Science
FDA panel rejects Pfizer's arthritis drug as too risky March 25, 2021 | 4:31 PM
Boston, MA 3/19/2021, Vaccine is readied at the Hynes Convention Center. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts opened a COVID-19 mass vaccination site on March 18 at the Hynes Convention Center under the operation of CIC Health. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
vaccination #s
Mass. reports 1,165,381 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 25, 2021 | 4:27 PM
An offshore wind farm near Block Island, R.I.
CLIMATE BILL
Charlie Baker to sign sweeping climate change bill March 25, 2021 | 3:32 PM
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON (03/25/2021) - Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders spoke at a State House press conference on March 25, 2021 to provide updates on COVID-19 vaccination in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker press conference (Sam Doran/State House News Service)
Coronavirus
Mass. to get 40K additional doses of J&J vaccine, as state launches homebound vaccination plan March 25, 2021 | 2:54 PM
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
200 million doses
Joe Biden doubles goal of COVID-19 vaccines to 200 million doses in first 100 days March 25, 2021 | 1:46 PM
Coronavirus
Mass. college issues stay-in-place order for students in on-campus apartment complex after outbreak March 25, 2021 | 1:40 PM
Advocates rally for the legalization of marijuana in Albany, N.Y.
MARIJUANA
New York reaches a deal to legalize recreational marijuana March 25, 2021 | 1:37 PM
Cape Cod
Man accused of shooting 2 officers on Cape Cod will take plea deal March 25, 2021 | 1:24 PM
Hyde Park, MA - 9/19/2019 - Roxbury Prep High School is pictured in Hyde Park, Mass. on Thursday, Sept. 19. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 20RoxburyCop
DENIED!
These Mass. schools were denied exemptions from the state's reopening plan March 25, 2021 | 12:44 PM
President Joe Biden holds a face mask as he speaks during an event to mark Equal Pay Day in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Livestream: Joe Biden's first presidential press conference March 25, 2021 | 11:48 AM
A man watches out his window as the Boston Police Department hands out face masks during a community initiative to get more face masks into Boston neighborhoods.
BLAMING THE SICK
'Shaming individuals misses that this epidemic has been far more about a failing public health system' March 25, 2021 | 11:25 AM
Ivan Agerton near his home on Bainbridge Island, Wash., on Jan. 6, 2021. Agerton had no history of mental illness, but like a small number of other people, he developed psychotic symptoms weeks after becoming infected with the coronavirus. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times)
Psychosis
First COVID, then psychosis: ‘The most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced’ March 25, 2021 | 11:18 AM
Politics
Powell likens Fed's pandemic response to British at Dunkirk March 25, 2021 | 11:15 AM
Meghan McCain
Critics pounce on Meghan McCain's comments about Asian representation on 'The View' March 25, 2021 | 11:00 AM
Politics
Watch: Kim Janey talks about priorities as acting mayor on 'Today' Show, Rachel Maddow March 25, 2021 | 10:43 AM
WORCESTER, MA - 3/22/2021: 0328UNIVERSITYSCHOOLS ..... Desks removed from classrooms left in a hallway for social distancing during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at the University Park Campus School in Worcester. Students will soon be attending in person classes at the University Park Campus School. The students are learning now remotely during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The campus school building is open for teachers, who are teaching their classes from their computers in the classroom. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: IDEAS
Back to school
Boston and Worcester get waivers to delay resumption of full in-person classes March 25, 2021 | 10:30 AM
Rochelle Walensky
Rochelle Walensky
Watch: Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. is still seeing ‘way too many’ deaths from COVID-19 March 25, 2021 | 9:55 AM
FILE - This Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo shows tablets of ibuprofen in New York. On Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration said that pregnant women should avoid a group of common pain relievers including Advil and Aleve for the last four months of pregnancy, expanding the warning from three months. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Coronavirus
Can I take Advil or Tylenol before or after a COVID-19 vaccine? March 25, 2021 | 9:50 AM
Unemployment
U.S. jobless claims fall to 684,000, fewest since pandemic began March 25, 2021 | 9:14 AM
This photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows weapons Rico Marley was armed with at the time of his arrest on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Authorities say Marley, who walked into an Atlanta grocery store with multiple guns and body armor, was spotted by a witness who immediately became suspicious and alerted management. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
Atlanta
Instacart worker alerted Atlanta grocery store manager to heavily armed man, police say March 25, 2021 | 9:06 AM
Politics
Government revises 4th quarter GDP up slightly to 4.3% March 25, 2021 | 8:53 AM