Harvard sanctions professor with close Jeffrey Epstein ties, closes program he ran

A Harvard professor who had close ties to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be barred from advising students for two years and the program he ran will be shut down, after the university found that he violated policies on professional conduct, officials said Thursday.

Martin Nowak, a biology and math professor, will continue to teach but won’t be allowed to lead any new research projects or take on new advisees for two years, and Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics will be shut down “as soon as it is feasible,” Dean Claudine Gay said in an e-mail to Nowak’s colleagues.

Advertisement

Nowak did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.