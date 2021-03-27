US Ghost Adventures under contract to buy Lizzie Borden House in Fall River

The infamous Fall River home of Lizzie Borden, where her father and stepmother were gruesomely murdered with a hatchet nearly 130 years ago, was axed off the market Friday.

US Ghost Adventures is under contract to buy the Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast and Museum, as the newest addition to its chain of haunts that stretches from San Francisco to Miami, the entertainment company said in a statement Friday.

The firm will continue operating the home as a museum and bed and breakfast, so visitors can tour the home and stay overnight in one of its six rooms — welcome news for those who were concerned new owners might alter the largely unchanged site of the grisly murders.