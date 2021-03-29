State Ethics Commission clears Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins in alleged road rage incident

The state Ethics Commission has dropped its investigation into the alleged Christmas Eve road rage incident involving Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, telling the woman who filed the complaint that after “a careful review” the office has determined that “the matter doesn’t warrant further action by this office.”

“Please be assured that we take all matters presented to us seriously,” wrote special investigator Paul Murray to Katie Lawson of Dorchester. “We appreciate your concern and we thank you for bringing this matter to our attention.”

Ronald Sullivan, a private lawyer who represented Rollins in the investigations, said in a statement that the commission’s finding fully vindicated Rollins: