FROM

Duxbury town leaders reaffirm commitment to inclusion amid football team crisis

“As a community, Duxbury is shocked. We are shocked and we are deeply saddened by these events."

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Duxbury football's season is on pause. – John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
March 30, 2021

The Duxbury Board of Selectmen on Monday voted to reaffirm the town’s official commitment to inclusion and equity, as the community continues to grapple with the fallout from the use of anti-Semitic language by Duxbury High football players.

“As a community, Duxbury is shocked. We are shocked and we are deeply saddened by these events,” said Selectman Amy M. MacNab, who was elected chair of the panel at the top of the meeting. McNab apologized for holding the online meeting on the third night of Passover.

In response to the offensive language, the board unanimously readopted and reaffirmed a proclamation condemning discrimination that it had first approved under its previous leadership last month, when it was presented by Duxbury For All, an organization that promotes acceptance and racial understanding.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Sports High School Sports Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
CAPE COD, MA - 8/16/2018: Sharks close off shore near Long Nook Beach in Truro where William Lytton was bit by ashark. Below is The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tagging a shark. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 17sharkspic
SHARKS
Study: Cape Cod sharks spend nearly half their time in shallow water March 30, 2021 | 11:29 PM
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay flowers as they visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to commemorate Vietnam War Veterans Day, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington.
Remembering Dennis Shine
‘Proud family moment’ as Biden honors Worcester soldier killed in Vietnam March 30, 2021 | 10:14 PM
In this 2003, file photo, G. Gordon Liddy speaks at a rally for troops in Washington.
G. Gordon Liddy
G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90 March 30, 2021 | 9:25 PM
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to opening statements, Monday March 29, 2021.
Derek Chauvin trial
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving March 30, 2021 | 9:14 PM
Boston's iconic duck boat tours weren't able to start until mid-July last year.
DUCK BOATS
'We will live to quack another day' March 30, 2021 | 9:02 PM
FILE -- Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021. Gaetz is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
Matt Gaetz
Matt Gaetz is reportedly being investigated over a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl March 30, 2021 | 8:12 PM
BOSTON , MA - 3/30/2021 Governor Charlie Baker tours the Hynes Convention Center FEMA Mass Vaccination Site on Tuesday afternoon. Erin Clark/Globe Staff topic: 31baker
CORONAVIRUS
Why are COVID-19 cases rising again in Massachusetts? March 30, 2021 | 7:01 PM
MAINE
Maine woman subdued an attacking fox with a baseball bat. Then her neighbors killed it. March 30, 2021 | 6:11 PM
Alexander Germany-Wald, left, Benjamin Fleming.
Crime
Boston tourist arrested after deadly fight at Hawaii vacation rental March 30, 2021 | 5:23 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/07/2021: Gia Brown, a LPN tests from a plexiglass compartment, Corey Smith of Boston, a patient. A North End COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is set up on Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The testing site has been moved into the alleyway directly behind NEW Health at 332 Hanover Street in order to provide more cover from the elements; the entrance is on North Bennet Street. Walk-up patients only. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths March 30, 2021 | 5:04 PM
Maine
Motorist was on phone with fiancée when tree limb killed her March 30, 2021 | 4:50 PM
Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins speaks during a press conference at FBI Boston headquarters on January 12, 2021.
Rachael Rollins
The state's Ethics Commission has dismissed the 'road rage' allegations against Rachael Rollins March 30, 2021 | 4:47 PM
Boston, Ma -3/27/2021: (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)- he Pfizer vaccine are prepared behind the bar at Fenway Park on the last day. The final tally was 56,214.
vaccination #s
Mass. reports 1,302,605 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 30, 2021 | 4:27 PM
In this photo provided by SpaceX, Jared Isaacman, from left to right, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski pose for a photo, Monday, March 29, 2021, from the SpaceX launch tower at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla. (SpaceX via AP)
SpaceX
A billionaire names his team to ride SpaceX, no pros allowed March 30, 2021 | 3:17 PM
Boston Public Library
HARVARD UNIVERSITY
Student journalist finds photo of the Harvard KKK - and documents school's overlooked racist past March 30, 2021 | 2:45 PM
New Hampshire
N.H. man ordered to pay $5,000 fine for shouting racial slurs March 30, 2021 | 2:26 PM
UConn party
2 arrested at party near UConn; students may be disciplined March 30, 2021 | 2:20 PM
Roxbury, MA 3/24/2021 Whittier Street Health Center nurse, Jennifer Cox, cq, delivered a coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine to Sarah Imam, cq, at the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center Mosque. Whittier Street Health Center Mobile Unit delivered the COVID-19 Vaccine to Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center Mosque. Whittier Street Health Center announced the delivery of mobile vaccination clinics to communities of color hardest hit by COVID-19. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff muslim community pandemic
Coronavirus
How long will coronavirus vaccines protect you? March 30, 2021 | 2:07 PM
Protesters hold portraits of George Floyd as hundreds of people gather on Monday, March 29, 2021, for a rally at the end of the first day of the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside of the court building in Minneapolis. The jurors in the trial bring to the table a range of views about race and policing, some forged by long life experience and some formed after the death of Floyd. (Joshua Rashaad McFadden/The New York Times)
Livestream
Livestream: Day 2 of Derek Chauvin's trial March 30, 2021 | 1:37 PM
Stuart Cahill/Pool
RENT RELIEF
Kim Janey: Boston to add $50 million for COVID-19 rental relief March 30, 2021 | 1:32 PM
A car went into building at 278 Blue Hill Ave., at the Whittier Street Health Center.
Car into building
Car crashes into Whittier Street Health Center, COVID-19 vaccines to continue March 30, 2021 | 1:07 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
Rochelle Walensky
Watch live: CDC director joins Charlie Baker at Boston vaccination site March 30, 2021 | 12:35 PM
Crime
Former Boston police captain indicted in alleged overtime fraud scheme March 30, 2021 | 12:01 PM
Megan Ranney
Dr. Megan Ranney
Watch: Dr. Megan Ranney says it ‘boggles’ her mind that governors are moving forward with reopenings March 30, 2021 | 9:22 AM
Nancy Lane/Pool
Rachael Rollins
State Ethics Commission clears Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins in alleged road rage incident March 29, 2021 | 11:58 PM
Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci on April 29, 2020, in Washington.
Politics
Trump blasts Fauci and Birx as 'self-promoters' March 29, 2021 | 9:08 PM
**EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before 3:01 a.m. ET MONDAY, MARCH 29, 2021. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.** Birds fly between office buildings in lower Manhattan on Thursday, March 18, 2021. New York City, long buoyed by the flow of commuters into its towering office buildings, faces a cataclysmic challenge, even when the pandemic ends. (Jonah Markowitz/The New York Times).
Coronavirus
Remote work is here to stay, and big cities may never be the same March 29, 2021 | 8:22 PM
The company says that Stretch can move 800 boxes an hour.
BOSTON DYNAMICS
Boston Dynamics unveils robot that picks up boxes, puts them down March 29, 2021 | 8:07 PM
Jamaica Plain, MA - 6/22/20 - The Forest Hills MBTA station in Jamaica Plain, MA on June 22, 2020. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
MBTA CUTS
The MBTA is restoring service cuts, but no one knows exactly when it will happen March 29, 2021 | 7:25 PM
In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to potential jurors on Tuesday, March 23.
Derek Chauvin
Jurors shown video at ex-officer's trial in George Floyd's death March 29, 2021 | 6:41 PM