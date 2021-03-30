Duxbury town leaders reaffirm commitment to inclusion amid football team crisis

The Duxbury Board of Selectmen on Monday voted to reaffirm the town’s official commitment to inclusion and equity, as the community continues to grapple with the fallout from the use of anti-Semitic language by Duxbury High football players.

“As a community, Duxbury is shocked. We are shocked and we are deeply saddened by these events,” said Selectman Amy M. MacNab, who was elected chair of the panel at the top of the meeting. McNab apologized for holding the online meeting on the third night of Passover.

In response to the offensive language, the board unanimously readopted and reaffirmed a proclamation condemning discrimination that it had first approved under its previous leadership last month, when it was presented by Duxbury For All, an organization that promotes acceptance and racial understanding.