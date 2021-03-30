‘Proud family moment’ as Biden honors Worcester soldier killed in Vietnam

"When something like this happens I think we all kind of stop.” 

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay flowers as they visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to commemorate Vietnam War Veterans Day, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay flowers as they visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to commemorate Vietnam War Veterans Day, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington. –(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 30, 2021

Related Links

With a pencil and small sheet of white paper in hand, President Joe Biden traced the name of a Worcester native who was killed in action during the Vietnam war decades ago: Dennis F. Shine. 

The first lady Jill Biden set a white bouquet of flowers at the base of the mirror-like Vietnam War Memorial wall as she and the president paused to pay tribute in Washington, D.C. on Monday afternoon. After an unannounced arrival at the site around 5:30 p.m., the pair observed a moment of silence to honor the lives of more than 58,000 veterans who are listed on the towering black granite plaque.

Advertisement

A name was then selected from the structure for a traditional rubbing, and Shine’s son said the gesture is one his family will never forget. 

“It’s a sign. One of those God instances,” Dennis Shine, who was named after his father, told CBS Boston. “We live our lives and do everything we can on a daily basis to be good people. When something like this happens I think we all kind of stop.” 

He said his family has celebrated their dad for years through the public swimming pool in Worcester that’s named after him. 

“We weren’t quite sure how to navigate losing a dad in a war that no one wanted to talk about,” Shine told the station.

The moment on Monday officially marked the 48th anniversary of the departure of the last U.S. combat troops from the war zone in Vietnam. 

“It’s a proud family moment,” he said. “A Gold Star family moment for sure. Very, very proud.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Local News Massachusetts Joe Biden

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
J&J VACCINE
State not told to expect delays in Johnson & Johnson shipment despite millions of ruined doses March 31, 2021 | 9:35 PM
In this image from video, witness Christopher Martin answers questions as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Wednesday.
Derek Chauvin trial
Cashier who questioned $20 bill watched George Floyd arrest with ‘disbelief and guilt’ March 31, 2021 | 9:07 PM
INFASTRUCTURE
Biden announces huge infrastructure plan to 'win the future' March 31, 2021 | 8:36 PM
An Emergent BioSolutions lab in Baltimore.
Coronavirus
Mix-up ruins about 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, causing delays March 31, 2021 | 7:13 PM
Nursing homes
Nursing homes
‘Mom is really different’ March 31, 2021 | 6:10 PM
Boston City Hall
Politics
Boston councilors seek to provide city employees paid leave for loss of pregnancy March 31, 2021 | 6:09 PM
Jeff Turco
Jeffrey Turco
Ex-Trump backer wins Massachusetts House special election March 31, 2021 | 5:36 PM
BOSTON, MA - 3/25/2021 U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch speaks at the Medal of Honor Park on Thursday morning to recognize the National Medal of Honor Day in advance of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's Unprecedented Fourth Convention in Boston in September. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Stephen Lynch
Congressman Stephen Lynch issues warning about buying PPE from China March 31, 2021 | 5:25 PM
A healthcare worker wearing protective gloves collects a Covid-19 swab test from a person inside a vehicle at a United Airlines drive-thru testing site inside San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2021. California reported 459 daily virus deaths, the second-highest tally since the pandemic began, as the most-populous state continues to battle a surge of cases that has strained health-care facilities. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,252 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths March 31, 2021 | 5:05 PM
BOSTON , MA - 3/30/2021 CDC Director Rochelle Walensky stand at the front while listening to Governor Baker speak to press after visiting the Hynes Convention Center FEMA Mass Vaccination Site on Tuesday afternoon. Erin Clark/Globe Staff topic: 31baker
Coronavirus
The CDC changed its list of health conditions associated with risk of severe COVID-19. What about Massachusetts? March 31, 2021 | 4:53 PM
A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles.
Tiger Woods crash
Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won't reveal it March 31, 2021 | 4:51 PM
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
vaccination #s
Mass. reports 1,335,709 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 31, 2021 | 4:27 PM
01yao - Jeffrey Yao sits at the witness stand, with his attorney J.W. Carney, Jr. during his trial at Middlesex Superior Court on March 31, 2021. He was found not guilty of second-degree murder for stabbing Deane Stryker in Winchester Public Library in 2018. (Middlesex Superior Court)
Crime
Man charged in deadly Winchester library stabbing found not guilty because of his mental illness March 31, 2021 | 4:15 PM
Scott Eisen
THE VOTING AGE
Should Boston lower the voting age to 16 in local elections? March 31, 2021 | 3:17 PM
Pfizer vaccine
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens March 31, 2021 | 3:00 PM
National
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested March 31, 2021 | 2:57 PM
Crime
N.H. man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend twice March 31, 2021 | 2:40 PM
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tours the Hynes Convention Center FEMA Mass Vaccination Site
Coronavirus
'It's a really big deal': Massachusetts to get over 100,000 doses of the J&J vaccine next week March 31, 2021 | 1:07 PM
01fallriver - Photo of David Almond, victim of child abuse. (Office of the Child Advocate)
David Almond
Report: Death of teen the result of 'multi-system failure' March 31, 2021 | 12:30 PM
Politics
'That was one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted' March 31, 2021 | 12:11 PM
Politics
Reversing Trump, Pentagon releases new transgender policies March 31, 2021 | 11:24 AM
Crime
UConn soccer player facing aggravated sexual assault charge March 31, 2021 | 11:00 AM
Queensberry Street in the Fenway area
CRIME
Police: Fenway-area man forced minor to have sex in return for housing, drugs, and money March 31, 2021 | 10:17 AM
RN Alyssa Velotta draws up the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine in Revere oon March 23.
Live updates
Boston schools superintendent: Teens 16 and up should be prioritized for COVID vaccine March 31, 2021 | 10:16 AM
A violent mob of Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6.
Capitol Riots
Two Capitol Police officers sue Trump over January riot March 31, 2021 | 10:06 AM
In this image from video, Minneapolis Firrefighter Genevieve Hansen, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
National
Livestream: Trial of Derek Chauvin, fired officer charged with killing George Floyd, enters third day March 31, 2021 | 9:59 AM
Groton Road in Westford
BIKE CRASH
Bicyclist killed in Westford crash March 31, 2021 | 9:40 AM
Charles Krupa / AP
Local
A Vermont high school has moved into a former Macy's. Here's what it looks like. March 31, 2021 | 9:06 AM
CAPE COD, MA - 8/16/2018: Sharks close off shore near Long Nook Beach in Truro where William Lytton was bit by ashark. Below is The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tagging a shark. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 17sharkspic
SHARKS
Study: Cape Cod sharks spend nearly half their time in shallow water March 30, 2021 | 11:29 PM
In this 2003, file photo, G. Gordon Liddy speaks at a rally for troops in Washington.
G. Gordon Liddy
G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90 March 30, 2021 | 9:25 PM