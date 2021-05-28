Local No commuter rail service from North Station after Saturday’s Bruins game, T says The T is unable to expand service as it recovers from low ridership during the pandemic, an MBTA spokesman said. A woman walked down Red Auerbach concourse at North Station.





Bruins fans coming to TD Garden for Saturday’s playoff game one of the second-round series with the New York Islanders will have limited options for getting home, as the last two commuter rail trains of the night leave North Station shortly after the game begins, according to the MBTA.

The game is set to draw the largest crowd the arena has seen since the coronavirus pandemic began, as TD Garden is allowed by the state, city, and NHL officials to return to near-full capacity on Saturday. But thousands of fans who live outside Boston will need to drive or get a ride home, unless they want to walk out after the first period.

The final trains on the Newburyport/Rockport line will depart the station at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., according to the T, not long after the puck hits the ice at 8 p.m. There will be no service on the Haverhill, Fitchburg, and Lowell lines, which run Monday to Friday.

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.