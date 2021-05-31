Local Photos: Memorial Day observed across the region Sgt. Samuel Costa with the 215th Army Band plays Taps at the top of the Boston Common during the annual Massachusetts Military Heroes Memorial Day Ceremony held Thursday morning on Boston Common. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

On Memorial Day, the nation honors the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military. This weekend, across Massachusetts and across the country, ceremonies were held in honor of Memorial Day. Here are some photos highlighting how Memorial Day was marked in the Commonwealth.

Students planted flags for Memorial Day on a grassy traffic island at Fort Square in Quincy. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

A volunteer walks through a field of American flags planted on Boston Common ahead of Memorial Day, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard Honor Guard are surrounded by a sea of flags at the start of the annual Massachusetts Military Heroes Memorial Day Ceremony held Thursday morning on Boston Common. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Marine Corps Master Sgt. Daniel McMorrow raises the American flag during the annual Memorial Day service at The Gardens Cemetery in West Roxbury. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Avalyn Ferraz, 5, of Stoneham places her hand over her heart during the singing of the National Anthem during the annual Memorial Day service at The Gardens Cemetery in West Roxbury. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Vietnam Veteran Jim Roberts (R) looks out over the crowd during the annual Memorial Day service at The Gardens Cemetery. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Tim MacMaster pauses to pay his respects to his father, who served in Korea, before the start of the annual Memorial Day service at The Gardens Cemetery. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)