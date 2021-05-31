Local Several die in holiday weekend crashes in Massachusetts





BOSTON (AP) — Several people have died in traffic crashes on Massachusetts roads over the holiday weekend, authorities said.

A car and a tractor-trailer crashed on Sandwich Road in Bourne at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The woman driving the car died and the truck driver was not injured. It appears as if the car crossed the centerline, police said.

In a separate case, a car and an SUV collided on Interstate 95 in Woburn at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, state police said in a release.

Both vehicles were heading north when, for reasons still under investigation, the car veered to the right and struck a guardrail, then crossed back into the travel lanes and into the path of the SUV.

The driver of the car, a 37-year-old Needham man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

And in Everett at about 12:30 a.m. Monday, a woman died when her vehicle struck a parked car, and a tree before crashing into the front porch of a home, according to a statement from the Middlesex district attorney’s office. A passenger was hurt but no one in the home was injured.

No names were released.