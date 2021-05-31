Local Suspect in fatal North Attleborough shooting heads to court





NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in a fatal shooting in North Attleborough last week is heading to court on Tuesday to face murder and weapons charges.

Adam Walker, 33, whose last known address was in East Providence, Rhode Island, is scheduled to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court in connection with the death of Peter Schifone, according to the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Schifone, 38, was found shot in his apartment last Wednesday. He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he later died, according to authorities.

Walker was caught Friday night in Swansea and held over the weekend. It could not immediately be determined he had an attorney.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive, but district attorney spokesperson Gregg Miliote said the shooting was not random.

It was the first homicide in North Attleborough in almost two years.