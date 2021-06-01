Local Maine House speaker will reappoint lawmakers if they mask up The lawmakers were removed from committee assignments last week after they flouted rules enacted by legislative leaders by entering the State House without masks. Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty





AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The speaker of the Maine House has informed a group of conservative lawmakers that he is willing to consider reappointing them to committee assignments if they comply with mask rules at the Maine State House.

The lawmakers were removed from committee assignments last week after they flouted rules enacted by legislative leaders by entering the State House without masks. The lawmakers argued that they shouldn’t be subjected to different rules than the general public.

Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau sent letters to the lawmakers on Tuesday that said he’s open to reappointing them if they follow the mask rules and other rules of the House. He added that he would “not hesitate to sustain my decision regarding your removal from committee or consider other consequences if the policies and rules of the legislature are not followed.”

The Maine Legislature is scheduled to meet at the Maine State House on Wednesday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Maine House Republicans declined to comment on the subject of mask use by members in the State House.