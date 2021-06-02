Local Part of a home collapsed in Cambridge. Neighbors weren’t surprised. "It looked like at any moment if you sneezed on it, it was just going to literally collapse."

Part of a home collapsed in Cambridge Tuesday night, an event that didn’t surprise the neighbors.

Cambridge Fire Department reported the structure collapse on Armory Street at 6:50 p.m., according to Twitter. The department noted in a subsequent tweet that it was the back of the home that collapsed, and one person was taken from the home, and wasn’t injured. Utilities were also shut off to the 2 1/2-story home.

Update on the structural collapse, 1xx Amory St, rear of a 2 1/2 story wood-frame, the 1 occupant has been removed w/o injury. Utilities have been shut down. FD units are evaluating further.@CambridgePolice are on scene for traffic & ped safety in the area. Insp Svcs en route. https://t.co/y8wdfVefqr — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) June 1, 2021

“I have walked past this house numerous times and it looked like at any moment if you sneezed on it, it was just going to literally collapse,” Todd Beal, who lives near the home, told Boston 25.

Marie Vieira, who lives next door, told the news station she was worried about the rest of the home collapsing onto her home.

“The last 20 years living next to that eyesore has not been fun,” she said.

This is what the back of the house looked like on Jan 1 of this year. It's been falling down for a long time. pic.twitter.com/oJNcKsjHWA — Robert Winters (@Robert02139) June 2, 2021