Local SUV gets stuck on golf course, driver blames the Waze app Police said the driver did not seem impaired.

A man ended up getting his SUV stuck in the Brae Burn Country Club golf course in Newton while following the Waze app.

Police were called to the area near the sixth hole of the course around 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to WBZ. A photo from the scene shows the black SUV wedged over a grass embankment.

Police said the driver did not seem impaired. He told authorities he had dropped a friend off earlier in the morning and made a turn too widely. The course was reportedly not damaged, the news station reported.

Driver Following Waze GPS App Gets Stuck On Newton Golf Course https://t.co/Rxws4FfJPV pic.twitter.com/Y1DHSw8cpO — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) June 2, 2021

Several Twitter users made the inevitable comparison to the Season 4 episode of the “The Office” when Michael Scott, following his GPS app, drove his car into Lake Scranton.