Local Hull officials issue warning on scary jellyfish in area waters The sting from a Lion’s Mane is “moderately painful” and can cause reactions that require medical treatment. A foot-wide Lion's Mane jellyfish floated in the water of Scituate Harbor as it passed in the current of high tide at Veteran's Memorial Bridge in June 2020. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro/FILE)





Hull officials on Wednesday warned of recent sightings of humongous Lion’s Mane jellyfish in area waters including Nantasket Beach.

Deputy Fire Chief William Frazier provided details in a strongly worded statement posted to the official Facebook page of the town’s Emergency Management Notifications system.

“Lately there have been some sightings of Lion’s Mane jellyfish in the waters surrounding our town,” Frazier wrote. “It is one of the world’s largest jellyfish, with an orange-brown bell which can grow up to 6 feet wide and tentacles that can grow to lengths exceeding 100 feet.” He said the sting from a Lion’s Mane is “moderately painful” and can cause allergic reactions that require medical treatment.

