Man says he was shot while driving on Lowell Connector

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a man reported that he was shot while driving inbound on the Lowell Connector Wednesday night.
Around 10:14 p.m., the victim stopped at XtraMart on Gorham Street and said he had been shot while driving. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital, and then Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
The Connector was shut down while authorities searched the scene. Authorities also searched the man’s vehicle.
The investigation is continuing.
