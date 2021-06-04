Local Father swan photographed caring for cygnets after Esplanade’s ‘Mother Swan’ dies "We’re all kind of looking for stories like this, that capture the trauma that we’ve all faced with COVID."





Matthew Raifman photographed an adult swan with three cygnets on its back in the Storrow Lagoon on Thursday.

Three days after the Charles River Esplanade’s mother swan died of undetermined causes, an adult swan was spotted giving her cygnets a ride on its back across the Storrow Lagoon.

Matthew Raifman, a Boston University doctoral student in environmental health, began scanning the Esplanade for the swans around 2 p.m. Thursday and spotted them near the playground, he said in an interview.

The swans were on the move, so the amateur photographer hopped on his bike and followed them to the lagoon, where they entered the water near the footbridge, Raifman said. “I just popped over to the bridge and was standing there right above them, and I was able to shoot them from the top down, which was really cool,” said Raifman, 36, who lives in Brookline.

Another photo of the father swan by Matthew Raifman of Brookline.

