Local 8 bridges to be replaced along the Mass. Pike this summer during weekend construction The highway will be reduced to two lanes in each direction while construction takes place. I-90 westbound in Framingham. Dina Rudick / The Boston Globe, File

Summer means a season of roadwork in Massachusetts, and the state Department of Transportation plans to take on replacing eight bridges along the Mass. Pike.

Dubbed the Acceler-8 I-90 Bridge Replacement Project, workers plan to replace bridges in Westborough and Southborough, the department said in a press release.

“This is a major construction project on one of the state’s most important roadways to update 60+ year-old infrastructure that serves over 100,000 drivers a day,” the department said.

A trial run for a temporary traffic configuration is planned to begin 7 p.m. Friday and go through Sunday morning; traffic will go down to two lanes in both directions between Framingham and I-495, the release said.

“During this weekend’s trial run, there will be temporary reduced lanes of travel on I-90 eastbound and westbound between Framingham and I-495 in Hopkinton,” the release said. “During the trial run, westbound traffic will be shifted to the other side of the highway to travel westbound with a barrier in place separating westbound traffic from eastbound.”

After the trial run, replacement projects are set to begin the weekend of June 18, and follow this schedule, according to the department:

Weekend of June 18: I-90 over Woodland Road (Westbound) – Bridge replacement Weekend of June 25: I-90 over Cordaville Road (Westbound) – Bridge replacement Weekend of July 9: I-90 over Parkerville Road and Flanders Road (Westbound) – Bridge replacement Weekend of July 16: I-90 (Westbound) – Paving all bridges on the westbound side This work will not require local road detour or a crossover. Various lane closures on I-90 only. Weekend of July 23: I-90 over Woodland Road (Eastbound) – Bridge replacement Weekend of July 30: I-90 over Cordaville Road (Eastbound) – Bridge replacement Weekend of August 6: I-90 over Parkerville Road and Flanders Road (Eastbound) – Bridge replacement Weekend of August 13: I-90 (Eastbound) – Paving all bridges on the eastbound side This work will not require local road detour or a crossover. Various lane closures on I-90 only. Source: Massachusetts Department of Transportation

While crews replace the bridges, I-90 will be down to two lanes in each direction, and the road beneath the bridge will also be closed during that time. The state has detour maps for anyone planning to travel through this area during these times. Construction is planned to begin at 7 p.m. the Friday before each weekend and wrap up at 5 a.m. the following Monday.

Advertisement:

“Our crews have started initial work-related activities including roadway milling, staging equipment, and bringing in bridge materials,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in the release. “We appreciate and encourage members of the public to plan ahead or alter travel patterns during these weekends.”