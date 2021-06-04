Local Police K-9 dies, 2 officers and 1 person shot in Braintree Authorities were responding to a report of domestic violence before shots rang out, officials said.

Two police officers and one other person were shot, and a police K-9 died in the line of duty, in Braintree Friday afternoon, according to several news outlets.

Braintree police were responding to a report of domestic violence in the area of McCusker Drive at the time of the incident, according to a statement from Mayor Charles Kokoros’s office.

“The suspect fled into the woods and was subsequently apprehended,” the statement says. “Shots were fired and two officers were transported to the hospital.”

The extent of their injuries has yet to be reported.

In a tweet, the Norfolk County Sheriff’s office indicated that a police K-9 died in the line of duty.

“We wish the injured officers a full and speedy recovery, and we mourn with them the loss of their K-9 partner,” the tweet said.

According to Braintree officials, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police will take over the investigation.

District Attorney Michael Morrissey was en route to the scene just after 3 p.m., a spokesperson for his office told Boston.com.

Boston police, in a tweet, expressed support for the officers: “The men and women of the BPD are asking our employees and all residents of Boston to pray for the @BraintreePolice.”

