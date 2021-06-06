Local Soaring temps prompt Mass. school districts to announce early dismissal The Ceylon Park cooling fountain off Columbia Road in Dorchester. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff





WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Some school districts in Massachusetts say they’ll dismiss students early this coming week as temperatures continue to soar across the region.

Worcester Public Schools announced Sunday that students in New England’s second largest city will be released three hours early on Monday and Tuesday.

The district said it made the decision because use of school water fountains still isn’t allowed under current COVID-19 guidance and a number of schools are not air conditioned.

It said students will receive their lunch at school and water will be provided to all students, but also urged parents to send their children to school with additional water.

Wilmington Public Schools is among the other districts that say they’ll operate on an early release schedule Monday and Tuesday, WBZ-TV reports.

Temperatures that have been in the 90s this weekend are expected to continue into the early part of the week before cooling off Wednesday.