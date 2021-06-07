Local 1 dead, 2 presumed dead after drowning incidents in Maine





BELGRADE, Maine (AP) — Three people are dead or presumed dead after separate drowning accidents in Maine.

One of the drownings killed Abiodun Jerry Roland Olubi, 38, of South Portland on Sunday after he fell into the Saco River in Buxton. Two other people are presumed dead after drowning on Messalonskee Lake in Belgrade on Monday.

Identities of the people who drowned in Belgrade had not been released on Monday, the Morning Sentinel reported. A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said on Monday that wardens responded to a call at the lake for a “swimming-related presumed double drowning,” the paper reported.

The drowning of Olubi in Buxton appeared to happen after he fall off a slippery rock. Buxton police called it a “very tragic fatal accident.”