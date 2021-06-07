Local Report: Driver linked to downtown construction site deaths had ‘spotty’ driving record Jordy Alexander Castaneda Romero, 27, and Juan Carlos Figueroa Gutierrez, 33, were repairing a sewer line with Atlantic Coast Utilities when they were killed in February. Craig F. Walker / Boston Globe

The driver of the dump truck involved in the fatal crash at a construction site in downtown Boston that left two workers dead in February had a “spotty” driving history, The Boston Globe reports.

Authorities suspended the driver’s license for Leonardo X. Diaz, 44, of Lynn, two days after two of his colleagues at Atlantic Coast Utilities — Jordy Alexander Castaneda Romero, 27, and Juan Carlos Figueroa Gutierrez, 33 — were killed after allegedly being struck by the dump truck and knocked into an excavation hole in the street where they were repairing a sewer line, according to the newspaper.

While authorities have not publicly identified Diaz as the driver, records obtained by the Globe show he was the driver involved in the crash.

According to the newspaper, Diaz was one of four drivers for Atlantic Coast Utilities found to be operating a commercial vehicle without a proper license since 2017. He was properly licensed for operating a dump truck at the time of the crash, but records revealed he had a history of driving a truck and trailer combination without the proper license.

Previous reporting by the Globe found Atlantic Coast Utilities has a history of workplace violations and legal disputes. The company is facing health and safety inspections by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The investigation into the deaths of the two workers by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is ongoing.