Local Here’s how to help the family of the Worcester police officer who drowned in an attempted rescue A funeral will be held Thursday for the 38-year-old father of two. Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel Familia, 38, had been on the force five years before he drowned while trying to save a swimmer at Green Hill Park in Worcester on Friday. Worcester Police Department

The Worcester Police Department is collecting money to support the family of Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, who died Friday as he attempted to rescue a drowning 14-year-old boy.

Officials announced Sunday a memorial fund was established to benefit Familia’s wife and two children. Checks can be mailed to:

The Familia Family Memorial Fund c/o Worcester Police Federal Credit Union 805 West Boylston St. Worcester, MA 01606

A GoFundMe page has also been established to collect donations.

On Sunday, authorities also announced calling hours and funeral services for Familia.

“The City of Worcester and the Worcester Police Department continues to mourn the loss of Officer Enmanuel Familia following his heroic efforts to save a teenager drowning in the pond at Green Hill Park,” the department said in a statement. “He has been received by Mercadante Funeral Home located at 370 Plantation Street.”

Calling hours will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church at 44 Temple St. on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the church.

The burial will follow the funeral at St. John’s Cemetery on Cambridge Street.

The department and the city have rallied around Familia’s family in the days since the officer succumbed to injuries sustained during the rescue effort last week.

On Sunday, Worcester police officers turned out to a baseball playoff game for Familia’s 13-year-old son, Jovan.

Jovan Familia also threw out the first pitch at Sunday’s WooSox game, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

After throwing a strike, he bent down, put his finger into the clay of the pitcher’s mound and wrote “267” — his father’s badge number.

Advertisement:

His uncle, Eric Familia, the brother of the fallen officer, wrote the initials “MF” next to the inscription.

According to police, authorities on Friday received several calls reporting a person possibly drowning in the pond at Green Hill Park. Upon arrival at the scene, Worcester officers and firefighters saw several people in the water, including a male near the center of the pond struggling with one arm up in the air.

Five officers went into the pond to try to locate and rescue the victim, officials said. Two people were brought back to shore, but officers were then notified that one officer was missing.

Around 2:28 p.m., Familia was located and brought to shore. He died later at an area hospital.

Divers located the body of the boy at around 3:25 p.m. He was later identified as Troy Love.

In addition to his son, Enmanuel Familia leaves behind his wife Jennifer, his daughter Jayla, and his parents.

Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said Sunday the incident — coupled with the nonfatal shootings of two Braintree police officers Friday afternoon — prompted law enforcement “to pause and reflect upon the oath we pledged and the dangers inherent in the public safety mission to which we have committed ourselves.”

“They have modeled for us what is noble and right about about law enforcement: service to others above self,” Mason said in a statement. “It is that spirit that inspires us this day and strengthens our resolve to carry on their decent and good work in support of the people of the Commonwealth.

Advertisement:

“The Massachusetts State Police are honored to stand with our brothers and sisters at the Worcester and Braintree Police Departments during this difficult time; we thank them for their partnership and dedication,” he added.

Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent, in a statement Saturday, said the department was grateful for the support it received, noting that, “Not one act of kindness has gone unnoticed.”

“The love and support you have given us will carry us through the challenges that lie ahead,” Sargent said. “I ask that you continue to keep Manny’s beautiful family in your thoughts and prayers. Together, we will get through this as a community and as a family.”