Local Police asking for public’s help after man found with head trauma on Mattapan sidewalk Police were called to the area near 1200 Blue Hill Ave. just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

A man was found with head trauma in Mattapan early Sunday morning, and police are asking for the public’s help with the case.

Authorities were called to the area near 1200 Blue Hill Ave. just after 2:01 a.m., and found the man on the sidewalk. He was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Anyone who may have seen something that night is asked to call investigators at 617-343-4470. The public can also use the department’s anonymous CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463).