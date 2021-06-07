Local Minor dies after being pulled from Amesbury lake The death is among several stemming from drownings in Massachusetts over the weekend.

A minor who was pulled from an Amesbury lake Sunday has died, police confirmed Monday.

Amesbury police and fire departments responded around 3:51 p.m. to a 911 call at Lake Gardner Beach reporting a person was drowning, police said in a statement.

The minor, whose identity has not been released, was recovered from the water without a pulse at 4:16 p.m., police said.

Paramedics performed CPR on the victim and brought them to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, where, with emergency room staff, they were able to establish a pulse, officials said. The victim was later transported to a Boston area hospital via MedFlight, police said.

The gates at Lake Gardner will be closed for a few days following a medical emergency that occurred this afternoon…. Posted by Amesbury Police Department (OFFICIAL) on Sunday, June 6, 2021

“Amesbury’s Police and Fire teams responded quickly and worked together to locate the victim in the water,” Acting Amesbury Police Chief Craig Bailey said in a statement on Sunday. “There is an investigation underway and more details will be shared with the public at a later date.”

The beach will be closed for a few days as authorities probe the drowning, officials said.

The drowning was among several in Massachusetts in recent days, most of them fatal, as temperatures soared across the region.

In Worcester Friday, a 14-year-old boy drowned as well as a police officer who attempted to save him.

On Saturday in Plymouth, a man drowned in a pond and was pronounced dead after being pulled ashore. In Dedham, a 17-year-old was in critical condition after being pulled from a pool at a graduation party on Saturday.

And in Quincy, a 19-year-old man died after he was pulled from the waters off Mound Street Beach Sunday afternoon.