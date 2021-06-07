Local State trooper charged after alleged domestic assault, ‘immediately’ relieved of duties Wrentham police charged the unidentified trooper late Saturday night.

A Massachusetts state trooper has been charged following an alleged domestic assault, and was immediately removed from service.

Wrentham police charged the trooper late Saturday night, according to David Procopio, a spokesman for the state police.

The trooper, who was not identified, was “immediately relieved” of duty pending an internal hearing set for this week, Procopio said in a press release. The department has also begun an internal investigation, the release said.

“The Trooper, per Department order, is unable to assume the duties and responsibilities of the State Police until further notice,” according to the release.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.