Local Most of Boston’s splash pads have reopened The city has around 60 splash pads, and most of the ones in working condition had been turned on as of Tuesday. Lane Turner/Globe staff, file

As the heat continues to bear down on Massachusetts, residents are looking for relief and ways to stay cool.

For Boston’s youngest residents, there’s probably nothing better than heading to one of the city’s splash pads. Workers began turning on the city’s roughly 60 splash pads on Thursday, a task that takes about an hour and a half per area.

Though 10 of the splash pads may need to be fixed, are in parks undergoing construction, or are near schools, most of the rest of them – about 50 – have been turned on.

As of Tuesday morning, there were just seven that have yet to be switched on. These include Bradford Street play area in the South End, Christopher Columbus Park in the North End, Ernest Chery Jr. Playground in Mattapan, Gibbons Playground in Mission Hill, Harambee (Franklin Field)/Talbot Ave. side in Dorchester, Iacono Playground/Readville in Hyde Park, and Sweeney Playground in South Boston.

But as for the rest, this is likely welcome news to families who may have visited the splash pads over the weekend only to find that they hadn’t been turned on yet.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation is also extending the hours of its spray decks. WCVB reports that while they’re typically only open from 9:30 a.m. through 7 p.m., they were set to be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to NBC10 Boston. On Wednesday, they will be open from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Advertisement:

Most of the DCR spray decks are within, or around, Boston, but there are some outside the city, too, including one each in Holyoke, Everett, and Topsfield, WCVB reported.

For a full list of public swimming pool, wading pool, and spray deck locations, searchable by city, town, or zip code, visit Mass.gov. For a Boston-specific map, visit Boston.gov.

How are you staying cool? Take the Boston.com survey below.

<a href="https://bgmcreative.survey.fm/heat-wave-call-out">View Survey</a>