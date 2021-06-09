Local Domestic violence charges dismissed against Boston police officer just hours after arrest





Boston Police Officer Alexis Herrera-Brea Jr. was arrested by his colleagues on a domestic violence charge around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday — and within two hours, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office agreed to drop the case, court records show.

Herrera-Brea’s arrest was posted by the department on bpdnews.com but without details of the incident that led to his being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and domestic assault and battery.

Herrera-Brea then appeared in Dorchester Municipal Court, where Rollins’ office agreed to dismiss the charges after a technical legal argument was raised by the officer’s defense attorney, Benjamin Megrian, according to the attorney and court records.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.