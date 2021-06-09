Local Maine moves closer to ditching vulgar license plates The proposal, if approved, would remove about 400 plates from the road, the Bangor Daily News reported. Examples of vanity plates from Maine. Credit: Vanity of Maine Facebook page





AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The end of profane license plates could be coming down the road soon in Maine.

The Maine Senate approved a bill on Tuesday designed to bar vanity plates that carry swear words and vulgarity. The proposal, if approved, would remove about 400 plates from the road, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The proposal will likely face legal challenges if it eventually becomes law. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a who led the American Civil Liberties Union in Maine before becoming a state senator, has argued in favor of the law change, which she believes is within the state’s authority.

The proposal will face more votes in the Maine Legislature before it can become law.