Local PHOTOS: Worcester service honors ‘Manny’ Familia, the officer who died trying to save a drowning boy "He didn't think about the consequences of jumping into that lake. He just did it." Worcester police officers salute during Thursday's funeral service for Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia at St. John’s Catholic Church. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff





WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The death of a Massachusetts police officer who drowned while trying rescue a teenager who had fallen into a pond is a powerful lesson in self-sacrifice, the priest who presided over then funeral Mass said Thursday.

Worcester Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, 38, died Friday trying to save 14-year-old Troy Love, who was visiting from Virginia. He also died.

“He didn’t think about the consequences of jumping into that lake,” the Rev. Diego Buritica inside St. John’s Catholic church, packed with family, police officers and dignitaries including Gov. Charlie Baker. “He just did it.”

Familia’s body was brought to the church in a horse-drawn carriage as hundreds of fellow officers looked on.

Familia had been with the department for five years after serving as an officer at two local colleges and a smaller suburban department.

He leaves behind his wife of 22 years, Jennifer, and two children, 17-year-old Jayla and 13-year-old Jovan.

Familia was born in La Vega, Dominican Republic, and moved to Worcester as a young boy.

Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent last week called the loss of Familia “overwhelming.”

Familia was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College. He was a member of the department’s tactical patrol force and crisis intervention team, and had been training to join the SWAT Team, according to his obituary.

He was on the department’s basketball team and represented the department at charitable events.

Below are images from Thursday’s proceedings.

Jennifer, Jayla and Jovan Familia cover the casket of Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia during a funeral Mass at St. John’s Catholic Church, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Worcester. – Ashley Green/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP

Family and friends depart a funeral service for Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Mourners wait for the procession before a funeral service for Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A woman listens to the funeral service for Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia outside St. John’s Catholic Church. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

State Police prepare for the funeral service for Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia at St. John’s Catholic Church in Worcester. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Pallbearers carry the casked of Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia into St. John’s Catholic Church. – Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP

A horse drawn carriage carries the casket for Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Bagpipers march in the procession during a funeral service for Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Worcester police officers stand during a funeral service for Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

