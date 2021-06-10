Local One hospitalized after RV crashes into Westwood hotel "I’m surprised that he was in the condition that he was when we took him out, that it wasn’t worse." The RV crashed into the front of the Budget Inn - Westwood. Westwood Fire Department

An RV crashed into the front of a hotel on Route 1 in Westwood on Thursday afternoon.

News and surveillance footage shared on social media shows the front passenger side of the RV lodged in the front of the Budget Inn – Westwood. The RV appeared to knock out some of the support poles.

#BREAKING surveillance video of RV crashing into Budget Inn on Route 1 in Westwood. We're told driver was taken to hospital. #7News pic.twitter.com/9BXcQGoMvH — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) June 10, 2021

@westwoodfire One patient has been extricated and is currently being transported to a Boston hospital after crashing into the Budget Inn on Route 1. pic.twitter.com/64g6KCnHsv — Westwood Fire (@westwoodfire) June 10, 2021

Witnesses told WCVB the RV veered off the southbound side of Route 1 when exiting Route 128 and then barreled through the parking lot and into the front of the hotel.

The driver suffered only minor injuries, according to WCVB, and was transported to an area hospital following the incident.

“It took a massive hit,” Westwood Fire Chief John Deckers told CBS Boston about the RV. “I’m surprised that he was in the condition that he was when we took him out, that it wasn’t worse. He was blessed.”

According to CBS Boston, the fire department said the man was alert and conscious after the crash, and that no other vehicles were involved and no other reported injuries. The cause of the crash is still unknown.