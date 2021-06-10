Local

Photos: Northeast wakes up to partial solar eclipse

By John Waller

Framed by the cable stays of the Zakim Bridge in Boston. – Dan Dill via The Boston Globe
The Berkshires. – Stephanie Zollshan / The Berkshire Eagle via AP
Scituate. – Scott Eisen / Getty Images
Plymouth. – John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
Lower Manhattan in New York. – Seth Wenig / AP
The Manhattan skyline from the Edge viewing deck in New York. – Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images
From behind a window (hence the doubling effect) of Summit One Vanderbilt, a high rise in New York City. – Stan Honda / AFP via Getty Images
The Baltimore skyline. – Julio Cortez / AP
The Capitol Building in Arlington, Virginia. – Bill Ingalls / NASA via Getty Images
From Tobermory in Ontario, Canada. – Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty Images
The Toronto skyline. – Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP
Construction cranes and the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. – Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press via AP
A statue of Our Lady Star Of The Sea on Bull Wall in Dublin. – Brian Lawless / PA via AP
