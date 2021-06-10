Local Photos: Northeast wakes up to partial solar eclipse By John Waller June 10, 2021 | 11:25 AM FacebookTwitterEmailEmail Framed by the cable stays of the Zakim Bridge in Boston. – Dan Dill via The Boston GlobeThe Berkshires. – Stephanie Zollshan / The Berkshire Eagle via APScituate. – Scott Eisen / Getty ImagesPlymouth. – John Tlumacki / The Boston GlobeLower Manhattan in New York. – Seth Wenig / APThe Manhattan skyline from the Edge viewing deck in New York. – Ed Jones / AFP via Getty ImagesFrom behind a window (hence the doubling effect) of Summit One Vanderbilt, a high rise in New York City. – Stan Honda / AFP via Getty ImagesThe Baltimore skyline. – Julio Cortez / APThe Capitol Building in Arlington, Virginia. – Bill Ingalls / NASA via Getty ImagesFrom Tobermory in Ontario, Canada. – Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty ImagesThe Toronto skyline. – Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via APConstruction cranes and the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. – Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press via APA statue of Our Lady Star Of The Sea on Bull Wall in Dublin. – Brian Lawless / PA via AP Newsletter Signup Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up Jump To Comments Be civil. Be kind. Read our full community guidelines.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.