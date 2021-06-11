Local Fire tears through Lawrence condo building displacing at least 16 No one was reportedly injured in the blaze, but some pets have not been found.

Over a dozen people were displaced by a fire that decimated a Lawrence condo building Thursday night.

The fire in the 10-unit building at Shawsheen Court Condominiums reportedly began just before 8 p.m., according to WCVB. Photos and videos from the scene show fire ravaging the building and thick plumes of smoke.

At least 16 people have been left without homes, according to NBC10 Boston. The Red Cross is assisting them. There were reportedly no injuries, but not all pets are accounted for, the news station reported. Firefighters were still on scene dousing hot spots on Friday.

“It’s not good water in this area so we had long lays down to Osgood Street, Market and Osgood, Salem and Osgood, to try and get good water,” Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said, according to NBC10. “So that was the challenge — getting the water to get the ladder pipes fed.”

The state fire marshall’s office is investigating the fire. As of Friday morning, a possible cause had not been released, an official with state fire services said.

North Andover Engine 1 is mutual aid to Lawrence for their 3 alarm fire on Shawsheen Court. Photo by Rich MacDonald Posted by North Andover Fire Department on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Lawrence Ma., Shawsheen Ct video pic.twitter.com/I5XJbyESqK — Jimmy (@DalyNewz) June 11, 2021

This is how the fire looked at 30 Shawsheen Court in Lawrence when it first broke out around 7:45 tonight. 8 families are displaced. Homes are completely destroyed… but everyone got out safely. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/Z0opOpYHHL — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) June 11, 2021

#Haverhill E1 Fire Lt. C Cesati, FF M Poore & FF M Doucet captured here along with many others at the Lawrence 3rd Alarm… Posted by Haverhill Fire Department Local 1011 on Friday, June 11, 2021

This morning, at least 16 people are displaced after a fire tore through this Lawrence, Mass. apartment complex.



At the top of the hour on @wpri12, what fire officials are saying about the cause, and how one resident played a big role in getting people to safety. pic.twitter.com/XY9vvWTuIZ — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) June 11, 2021