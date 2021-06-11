Fire tears through Lawrence condo building displacing at least 16

Newsletter Signup
Over a dozen people were displaced by a fire that decimated a Lawrence condo building Thursday night.
The fire in the 10-unit building at Shawsheen Court Condominiums reportedly began just before 8 p.m., according to WCVB. Photos and videos from the scene show fire ravaging the building and thick plumes of smoke.
At least 16 people have been left without homes, according to NBC10 Boston. The Red Cross is assisting them. There were reportedly no injuries, but not all pets are accounted for, the news station reported. Firefighters were still on scene dousing hot spots on Friday.
“It’s not good water in this area so we had long lays down to Osgood Street, Market and Osgood, Salem and Osgood, to try and get good water,” Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said, according to NBC10. “So that was the challenge — getting the water to get the ladder pipes fed.”
The state fire marshall’s office is investigating the fire. As of Friday morning, a possible cause had not been released, an official with state fire services said.
