Local 1 dead, 1 injured in early morning crash in Dennis





DENNIS, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Cape Cod early Sunday morning that killed the driver and injured a passenger.

A 22-year-old Hyannis woman was driving on Route 6 in Dennis around 1 a.m. when her sports utility vehicle crossed the yellow fog line and passed over the rumble strip, police said. When she turned hard to re-enter the travel lane the vehicle rotated, rolled over and went off the road, police said.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries, police said.